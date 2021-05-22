The head of the Nation’s Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, acknowledged that the Government made a mistake in the forecasts it made in negotiations for vaccines against the coronavirus.

“Maybe it has been an error that we must assume, that we trust in a production that could be given in time and form as it was in the contracts and perhaps the international bottleneck that the vaccine production had was underestimated “, assumed Cafiero.

Then, he made reference to what happened in “the countries that had the production plant in their territories, which they kept the vast majority of vaccines and they vaccinated their people “, and said that there was also an underestimation in this aspect.

However, in dialogue with CNN Radio, the Chief of Staff did not consider it a mistake not to have negotiated with Pfizer: “We continue to work with all the laboratories, what happened with Pfizer were contractual differences and later differences in the possibility of the deliveries with the dates “.

And he analyzed: “It is not difficult to sign a contract, but rather that they give you the vaccines for which you sign.”

Along the same lines, the official focused on “we are not an exception” in Argentina because “when you see the world average of vaccines, and especially in the Southern Hemisphere, you see that Argentina is well above average“.

Consulted on the vaccination campaign, Cafiero said that he is moving forward “very well” and he stressed that “even the head of government of the City (Horacio Rodríguez Larreta) says that in a few days he will finish vaccinating the population at risk.”

Anyway, he admitted: “The vaccination is slower than what we and all of us would have wished, yes.”

“We are going to vaccinate all Argentines who wish to do so. 72.5% of those over 60 in the country have already received at least one dose, they are numbers according to Indec and based on the people who sign up to receive it, “said the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers and anticipated that they expect this week arrives “a shipment of Sputnik V that brings second doses” to complete the vaccination schedule for those who have already received the first.

Regarding the extension of Argentina’s contracts with other laboratories, Cafiero reported that they are in conversation with the Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics, a vaccine that requires a single application. “We continue to explore and try to expand what we have,” he said.

