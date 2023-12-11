By Sandro Mairata

They tell me that Santiago Ariel Barrionuevo, from La Plata, better known as Santiago C. Motorizado (43), wants to talk about the band's 20 years and the tour through South America, but there are urgent issues. Milei is one. Another is the tour through South America carrying under his arm Super Horrorthe sixth album of an incessant career that has elevated He Killed a Motorized Policeman as one of the references of rock indie in Spanish. One of his songs from 2017, “El Tesoro”, deserved a version with Fito Páez on piano in 2019.

And there's also the version he did solo for the web show 'FA!' of 'You won't be able to', the sweet hit of Cristian Castro—today mutated into “singer of heavy metal”— but curiously it went viral and became one of the most requested songs live, earning a few words of thanks from Castro himself, with everything and a hug on stage that can be seen on YouTube. We start there.

—How did you decide that 'You won't be able' was something you wanted to sing?

—It's a song that I really like and the truth is that the proposal of that YouTube program called 'FA!' It is about inviting singers, musicians, to do covers of other artists, there are also themes per night. The idea was to take the version of the version to the extreme, to make a version of an artist who a priori Many people would not relate to me, to my repertoire, to what I usually do. The truth is that it is a song that always moved me when I was very young. I think it's a great song. And well, it turned out that way, it was very fun, very pleasant to do it.

—There is that presentation with Fito Páez from 2019, which is like a precedent. Are there more collaborations of this type coming, something more melodic? Where is this personal evolution going?

—I don't know what to say about it. (Fito) is an artist that I admire, I mean, 'You won't be able to' seems like a great song from when I was a kid. And Fito Páez, a history of the continent, of Argentina, of everywhere; Let's say, there is not much to think about it, for me it is an honor to share a musical moment with him.

The band's sixth album, Súper Terror, arrives to celebrate 20 years in the ring. Photo: Diffusion

—Now the band is turning 20 years old. Did you think they were coming?

—The truth is that I never doubted that we were going to be playing for a long time. But yes, I never imagined this present. Of course, I welcome that I see it in perspective and it surprises me for the better. And above all, after 20 years, what I enjoy most is celebrating with a new album, new songs, not falling into nostalgia, you see, celebrating with new songs, traveling the world and those places where we are invited to play our songs. new songs.

The most stable lineup of He Killed a Motorized Policeman includes Doctora Muerte, Santiago C. Motorizado, Pantro Puto, Niño Elefante and Chatrán Chatrán. Photo: Diffusion

—Now the South American stage begins.

—Totally, yes, we toured Europe, specifically only in Spain. This time next year, we will surely go to more places in Europe. But the truth is that it was very special, because we never imagined that we were going to play in this present, 20 years later, in I don't know… in Madrid we played for 2,500 people, the tickets were sold out weeks in advance, the same in Barcelona, ​​we played in a historical room that is there, I found out that the Crazy Live of the Ramones.

—Roger Waters recently performed in Lima. In your country, they didn't want Waters to stay in hotels and he posted several messages on the screen. Do you feel that at the moment that he lives in Argentina, your band is called to make a type of protest? Are you going to include any kind of social commentary on stage?

—No, the truth is that I don't think it will happen. We have done it in some extreme situations that have been experienced in Argentina, in political issues that deserved that one do it. It is very difficult for me to speak in general on stage, but I am not indifferent to the political reality of the country. We chose another path, (…) the Argentine people chose a solution that is not the state one. Time will tell, the Government has not yet started.

That is, in our opinion, the other candidate (Massa) was the least bad, if you like, I don't know if he was a good candidate, but I feel that he was less bad, noticeably less bad than the one who won (Milei). I am very afraid of her vice president (Victoria Villarruel), who is a denier of the military dictatorship. That already seems to me to be a limit that should not be crossed. Because then, at the program level, Argentina's current problem is economic, which is obviously not a minor problem. That many people are living. There is a lot of poverty. A lot of child poverty, a lot of youth poverty, a lot of extreme situations.

—Argentina is a progressive country, a society that embraces rights, from climate change initiatives to everything else. But the vote has been a vote of hopelessness, of fed up, of “I don't care, but I want someone to solve this for me and that's it.”

—Exactly, that's it, I think that's it. Obviously there is a construction of this reality that depends on a lot of factors, but the most important factor is desperation in the face of an economic reality, in the face of inflation that is at a record level in the world. That there is no immediate solution and that people understand that, generalizing, it may be that it is a progressive society, which has been ahead in a lot of disputes regarding rights such as abortion, for example, or equal marriage, a lot of things that, you saw, she is even a pioneer.

—Which in Peru we don't have. You have those rights that we do not and yet they are now being put in check.

Totally, totally. Argentina is an example of something incredible happening in the history of not only the continent, but the world. Having judged his dictatorship and when Alfonsín, the democratic president, was elected after the period of dictatorship, a violent, very violent dictatorship, he had the courage to judge those soldiers who were prisoners.

—Why do you think people are connecting so much with Super Horror? I remember it was launched and now it has been scaling quite well with people, where do you think the connection is?

—Well, many things. I'm not sad. Songs have a power that one cannot fully decipher why they connect or not with others. I understand this from the responses I read or from what I get that there is a very direct connection with the lyrics, with what is narrated on the album. Which is very connected to this present, a little with what we just talked about, at a political level, but a little beyond as well. Because this phenomenon of Milei, of these saviors who are, you saw, very cartoonish, there is something very extreme that is happening.

—It also happens that everything is in crisis, even the same model of streams per song.

—We are overwhelmed with technology. This end of the year something happens to me that people find very entertaining, that “our year on Spotify” is something that amuses us to see what we listen to, what songs. Statistics are fun. They amuse me, I'm quite a nerd. What depresses me a little are the statistics of the artists, showing how their year was, how they were consumed that year and the first one that came out amused me, obviously and I'm honest, I pay attention to the statistics, our album came out. And I'm paying attention to see what was heard, what song was heard the most. I'm paying attention to the streams. I'm attentive to that. But it doesn't seem good to me to externalize that, to celebrate that, that doesn't seem good to me.

—The Rolling Stone of the United States released a list of the best, the best Latin American rock albums and at number one came Re from Café Tacuba. How did you feel about that, that he was not an Argentine artist?

—No, no, I love it, I love it.

—There was no “Where is Spinetta?!”

—No, I don't get angry anymore with the rankings because we have to understand them as they are, a game of preferences, totally arbitrary, and I don't get angry anymore, I got angry when I was young and that's it, I don't get angry anymore.