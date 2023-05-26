The cry of Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) at the end of stage 15 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia disputed between Rivarolo Canavese and Cogne, 177 kilometers long, won by Giulio Ciccone still listening.

Buitrago got off his bike and when he was approached by his teammates he burst into tears, tears that barely allowed him to speak, after feeling frustrated at being second in the day, one minute 31 seconds behind the winner.



“Ciccone was luckier today. I thought he could win, but he was better and you have to accept it ”, said the 22-year-old Bahrain cyclist.

“I gave it my all. Thank you, ”he added and the Bogota rider continued to cry, who is the best classified by Colombia in the general, in box 17 to 16 minutes 20 seconds.

Gustavo’s ‘guilt’

Buitrago is one of the country’s pedaling figures, he has been in charge of, at least, showing himself, getting into the break and trying to win, as he had done last Thursday when he was fifth in the finish line in Genoa and he did it yesterday.



Santiago is 1.74 meters tall, weighs 59 kilos. Gustavo is his father and Alba Sánchez his mother. Giselle and José are his brothers. She was a cyclist, but two years after starting her ‘love ran out’ and she got off the bike and began to study.

Leonardo Gómez was the first person who helped him. It was he who started taking little Santiago to the races, helped him get a good bike and bought parts for him.

His quality was quickly perceived, he was one of the members of the Fundación Esteban Chaves team, Later he went to the youth category, Under-23, signed with the AV Villas team under the command of Óscar de J. Vargas and from there he went off to Italy, where he reached an agreement with Cinelli.

He has a victory in races of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and he achieved it last year, when he won a stage of the Saudi Tour, a test in which he was the leader.

Santiago Buitrago runs his fourth big, after having finished in box 53 in the Vuelta a España in 2020, 12 in last year’s Giro and having retired in Spain that season.

He arrived in Bahrain thanks to Paolo Alberati and Andrea Bianco. The results that he presented in the calendar with the Cinelli team in 2019 helped him to reach the World Tour. In the middle of that year they informed him that this squad was interested and the contract was signed before the end of the year.

"I'm disappointed that I didn't win the stage

“It was another day in the break and it was very difficult to be in it. I’m disappointed that I didn’t win the stage, but it’s also an important second place for me. Let’s see if there are other opportunities in the last week”, said Buitrago.

His time in Italy was key, he was trained there. “I spent nine months. It helped me to mature. It was a tough subject because I had never been separated from my family, but that helped me grow as a person, as an athlete,” he told EL TIEMPO.

Buitrago says that every weekend she had to run and that’s why she got a good level. “Well, I also fell, I had hard blows, injuries, but that helps to train the person”, said the admirer of Alberto Contador and Rigoberto Urán.

Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) gave himself a tribute on the queen day of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, winning alone after 183 km and five ports of the nineteenth stage, disputed between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, where the Slovenian Primoz Roglic cut back 3 seconds to the British and pink jersey Geraint Thomas.The Giro has a key stage this Saturday, the 18 km time trial at the top finish.



(Santiago Buitrago explodes with emotion: heartfelt reaction after winning the Giro d’Italia)

Today, Buitrago is the senator, next to his compatriot Einer Rubiowho won the 13th day of this same edition of the Giro, one of the favorite races for Colombian cyclists.

“I am very excited. I expected this victory and it came. We planned the day in a special way and in the end I knew that I had to give everything”, said an emotional Buitrago.