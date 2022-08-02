Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Santiago Buitrago: this was his fierce attack, great triumph in Burgos, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago

Santiago Buitrago

Santiago Buitrago

The day was carried out this Tuesday on 157 kilometers.

Santiago Buitrago won the first stage of the Vuelta a Burgoswhich was disputed over 157 kilometers, with a third category mountain award finish and is the leader.

The Colombians Miguel Angel Lopez, Ivan Sosa and Buitragowho are the top representatives, did their job and kept their positions at the front of the main pack.

(Sergio Higuita crashed, but is still the leader in the Tour of Poland)
(Santiago Buitrago, stage and leadership in the Vuelta a Burgos, sensational)

Buitrago, who came to the competition after his great victory in one of the stages of the past Italy spinlaunched an attack at the end, in the most difficult part of the climb.

The Bahrain team rider managed to keep his distance, did not look back and scored a key victory for himself and his squad.

Buitrago achieved his third victory as a professional cyclist, after the victory in the Giro and the second stage in the saudi tourthis year.

This was his accurate attack in the end.

(Egan Bernal: are you looking for a replacement? Know the jewel that arrives at Ineos)

