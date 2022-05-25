Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the Giro d’Italia stage winner

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago crying
Photo:

Screenshot

The Bogota rider could not contain the emotion for the greatest feat of his career.

Bogota cyclist Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, won stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia after an incredible display of bravery. The 22-year-old runner crashed with eighty kilometers to go and then surged ahead in grand fashion to take the day’s victory.

(In context: Santiago Buitrago, the big winner of stage 17 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia!).

“Excited, thank God. My first stage in my first Giro d’Italia. This is dedicated to my family. I knew I had to crown,” he said as he crossed the finish line, shedding tears of pride.

