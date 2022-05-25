Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the Giro d’Italia stage winner

Bogota cyclist Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, won stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia after an incredible display of bravery. The 22-year-old runner crashed with eighty kilometers to go and then surged ahead in grand fashion to take the day’s victory.

(In context: Santiago Buitrago, the big winner of stage 17 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia!).

“Excited, thank God. My first stage in my first Giro d’Italia. This is dedicated to my family. I knew I had to crown,” he said as he crossed the finish line, shedding tears of pride.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Let’s all hug. Big Buitrago pic.twitter.com/rJFxcZhWoT — Steel Horse 🎙️🚴🏻‍♀️🚴🏾‍♂️ (@AceroCaballito) May 25, 2022

