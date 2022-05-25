Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the Giro d’Italia stage winner

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Bogota rider could not contain the emotion for the greatest feat of his career.
May 25, 2022, 10:36 AM
Bogota cyclist Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, won stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia after an incredible display of bravery. The 22-year-old runner crashed with eighty kilometers to go and then surged ahead in grand fashion to take the day’s victory.
(In context: Santiago Buitrago, the big winner of stage 17 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia!).
“Excited, thank God. My first stage in my first Giro d’Italia. This is dedicated to my family. I knew I had to crown,” he said as he crossed the finish line, shedding tears of pride.
I’m not crying, you’re crying. Let’s all hug. Big Buitrago pic.twitter.com/rJFxcZhWoT
— Steel Horse 🎙️🚴🏻♀️🚴🏾♂️ (@AceroCaballito) May 25, 2022
SPORTS
