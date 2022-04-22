The Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM) was proclaimed the final winner of the 45th edition of the Tour of the Alps, after the dispute of the fifth and final stage with start and finish in Lienz (Austria), with a route of 114 km, in which his compatriot Thibaut Pinot (Groupama) won after a duel in a breakaway with the Spanish David de la Cruz (Astana).

The French were able to with the Spanish in the last stage of the Tour of the Alps. For the stage, Pinot (Lure, 31 years old) was superior to De La Cruz at the decisive moment, he started 150 meters from the finish line without a response from the Catalan, who was already empty, and scored the stage. De la Cruz came in second. Third place went to German Lennard Kamna and fourth to Igor Arrieta (Kern Pharma) 2.43 minutes behind the winner.

generally Bardet (Brioude, 31 years old) beat Pello Bilbao, unable to respond to the Frenchman’s distant attack, who was well protected by his teammate Arensman, who accompanied him to the finish line.

Bardet, second and third in the Tour de France and winner of 3 stages, conquered the podium beating Australian Michael Storer (Groupama) by 14 seconds and Dutchman Thymen Arensman by 16. Pello Bilbao was even left off the podium; he was fourth at 37 seconds. Mikel. A short stage, without big climbs, but explosive with 4 complicated ascents, and above all with the tension and uncertainty of seeing the first 11 in the margin of only 20 seconds.

This is how it went for the Colombians

Of the Colombian riders, Miguel Ángel López was the best in the last stage; he arrived in box 14, 9 min and 35 s behind the leader. Santiago Buitrago crossed the finish line in 17th place, at 10 min 19 s. Éiner Rubio came in 26th place at 11 min 3 s.

In the general classification, Buitrago, from Bahrain, was the best of the beetles; he finished eighth, one minute and 57 s behind champion Bardet. Rubio closed in 13th place, two minutes and 21 seconds behind. López was 27, at 14 min and 40 s.

SPORTS

*With EFE