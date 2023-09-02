Cousin Roglic won the eighth stage of the Back to Spainwhich took place this Saturday between Dénia and Xorret de Catí. Inland Costa Blanca165 kilometers long, with a lot of mountains and in which the general classification underwent important changes, since Sepp Kuss He is a new leader.

He Jumbo Visma, almost from the start of the day, he gave way, gave the orders and the chase was ordered on the fleeing group.

(Pimoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard: their team, peppered with doping by a runner)

Forward, Damiano Caruso, Andreas Kron, Rui Costa and Oier Lazkano they began leading the breakaway the last part of the difficult fraction.

strong attacks

The devilish rhythm of the team Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard it put an end to the leaders, who gave up their first places with seven kilometers to go for the complicated, short, but very difficult climb.

The ascent was only 3.9 km, but with average inclines of 11 percent, making it ideal for large battles.

Lenny Martinez, At the start of the port, he suffered and stayed. The first to try is Sepp Kuss, 5 km from the finish line and he was going for the lead. Evenepoel was left alone.

This Sunday, the ninth day between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, of 184 km and with arrival in the mountain prize of the second category.

(Dani Alves: Joana Sanz, ‘treacherous blow’, publishes a letter that she sent him from prison)