Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Santiago Buitrago suffered a severe fall in the Tour of Spain: this is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago suffered a severe fall in the Tour of Spain: this is what is known

Santiago Buitrago

He was the best placed Colombian in the general classification of the competition.

The Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) suffered a severe fall, very close to the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain, although he managed to finish the fraction.

The rider was involved in an incident before the three kilometer limit, for which he was affected in the general classification.

He lost two minutes and 22 seconds with the winner of the stage, the Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Buitrago was the best placed Colombian overall. He occupied the eighth box. He is now in 33rd place, two minutes and 57 seconds behind the leader, Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

What is the state of health of Santiago Buitrago

The Colombian’s screams scared a lot and raised fears for a retirement as a result of the accident. However, the initial diagnosis is that he would have no problem continuing to compete. According to the journalist Nieves Moya, Buitrago suffered two strong blows, one to the right knee and another to the right elbow.

Víctor Hugo Peña, ex-cyclist and now ESPN commentator, revealed that the Colombian cyclist arrived by his own means to the team bus, although he was badly hit by what happened.

