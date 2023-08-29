Santiago Buitrago suffered a severe fall in the Tour of Spain: this is what is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
He was the best placed Colombian in the general classification of the competition.
The Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) suffered a severe fall, very close to the finish line of the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain, although he managed to finish the fraction.
The rider was involved in an incident before the three kilometer limit, for which he was affected in the general classification.
He lost two minutes and 22 seconds with the winner of the stage, the Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Buitrago was the best placed Colombian overall. He occupied the eighth box. He is now in 33rd place, two minutes and 57 seconds behind the leader, Belgian Remco Evenepoel.
What is the state of health of Santiago Buitrago
The Colombian’s screams scared a lot and raised fears for a retirement as a result of the accident. However, the initial diagnosis is that he would have no problem continuing to compete. According to the journalist Nieves Moya, Buitrago suffered two strong blows, one to the right knee and another to the right elbow.
Speaking with Santiago Buitrago’s team, which has been involved in a fall nearing the finish line, its director Neil Stephens tells me that he has a blow to his right knee and another to his right elbow, he was slow to get up from the ground because he was a little concussed but He said pic.twitter.com/geQX5tWcrE
— Nieves Moya (@NievesMoya) August 29, 2023
Víctor Hugo Peña, ex-cyclist and now ESPN commentator, revealed that the Colombian cyclist arrived by his own means to the team bus, although he was badly hit by what happened.
