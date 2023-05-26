Santiago Buitrago prevailed in stage 19 of the Italy spinwhich was held this Friday over 184 kilometers, which united Longarone and Three Peaks of Lavaredo.

The day was hot, especially at the end, in the last kilometers of the final climb there were attacks between the leaders.

Hours before, due to the hardness of the route, it was difficult for the escape to come to fruition, but after the kilometers passed, a group formed ahead, which worked with the approval of the leaders.

And among them, in the leading lot, was Buitrago, the Colombian who fought a strong battle with his fellow escapees and managed to survive until the end.

The man from Bogotá was on the run with Patrick Konrad, Magnus Cort, Carlos Verona, Nicolas Prodhomme, Derek Gee, Larry Warbasse, Vadim Pronskiy, Davide Gabburo and Michael Hepburn, who carried the weight of the escape.

The two mountain prizes of the five that were in the road book passed and little happened. The difference between the leaders and the main group was almost over eight minutes.

Buitrago was crouched, waiting for the ideal moment for the attack and that is why in the final climb he had the legs to survive.

On the penultimate ascent, the team’s cyclist Bahrain He took the reins, shouldered the point, and the others picked up his pace. In the back, the pace was not very fast, everyone, thinking about the tough finish and Saturday’s stage, against the clock with a high finish.

At 11 km from the finish line, the difference between the escapees over the large group was 5 minutes 35 seconds, at which time it was pouring with rain.

The weather on the final climb improved and Buitrago was always the one who kept pace with the leaders, a group in which he was with Cort, Gee and Herburn, but the Colombian was more of a climber than them.

Gee was the one to launch the first attack, but Santiago caught up with him. Back, Laurens de Plus, tenth, and Burno Armirail, 11, stayed, so Rubio dreamed of entering the top ten.

Buitrago, 3 km away, had Gee in his sights, who went ahead, but with 2 km from the end he caught him, waited a bit, breathed and attacked him to win the stage, his second victory in the Giro, after which achieved in 2022.

Colombia won in Tres Cimas de Lavaredo, 33 years, 11 months and 24 days after Louis Herrera He did it in the 1989 Giro.

classifications

Stage

1. Santiago Buitrago 5 h 28 min 07 s

2. Derek Gee at 10 sec.

3. Magnus Cort at 1 min 46 sec

4. Primoz Roglic mt

5. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 49 sec

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 09s

7.Damiano Caruso mt

8.Thymen Arensman mt

9. Thibaut Pinot at 2 min 16 sec

10. Einer Rubio at 2 min 26 s

General

1. Geraint Thomas 81 h 55 min 47 s

2. Primoz Roglic at 26 s

3. Joao Almeida at 59 seconds

4. Damiano Caruso at 4 min 11 s

5. Eddie Dunbar at 4 min 53 sec

6. Thibaut Pinot at 5 min 10 sec

7. Thymen Arensman at 5 min 13 sec

8. Lennard Kamna at 5 min 54 sec

9. Andreas Leknessund at 6 min 08 sec

10. Laurens de Plus at 7 min 30 sec

11. Einer Rubio at 7 min 40 sec

12. Santiago Buitrago at 10 min 03 s

