Remco Evenepoel won the third stage of the Back to Spainwhich took place this Monday between Andorra la Vella. Andorra and Tarragona, 185 kilometers long, in which the Belgian took the lead and the best Colombian is Santiago Buitrago, eighth.

The last part of the race was tough. Two first-class mountaineering prizes were presented, the last of them at the finish line, which made the group of favorites take more care than usual.

strong ascents

There was a great escape, in which strong men and the class of men survived on the penultimate ramps. Damiano Caruso, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Lennard Kamna, Eduardo Sepúlveda and Jon Barrenetxea.

When the first climb began, the difference was two minutes and 36 seconds, but the pack was coming, at this point in the race, at a good pace.

Bardet, on the attack

22 km from the finish line, the lot started romain bardet in search of the first places of the general, but was controlled by Wilco Keldermann.

That caused the rent of the pointers to drop. Already 16 km from the end of the day he was in just 58 seconds.

Kamnna and Caruso were the first of the stage, but the lot came very close. However, the pace behind was controlled, it dropped, so the climbers increased the difference to one minute and 36 seconds four kilometers from the finish.

In the last ramps, the hardest of the course, the leaders were neutralized by the action of the rhythm of the UAE Emirates. Jumped Sepp Kussbut the difference was not much.

This Tuesday will be the fourth fraction between Andorra la Vella and Tarragona, 184 kilometers.

classifications

Stage

1. Remco Evenepoel 4 h 15 min 39 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 second

3. Juan Ayuso mt

4. Cousin Roglic mt

5. Marco Soler mt

6. Enric More mt

7. Lenny Martinez mt

8. Cyan Uijtdebroeks mt

9. Joao Almeida mt

10. Aleksandr Vlasv mt

17. Santiago Buitrago at 21 s

22. Egan Bernal at 47 seconds

31. Diego Camargo at 1 min 37 s

39. Einer Rubio at 1 min 58 s

54. Sergio Higuita at 6 min 08 s

General

1. Remco Evenepoel 8 h 43 kin 11 s

2. Enric Mas at 5 seconds

3. Lenny Martinez at 11 seconds

4. Jonas Vingegaard at 31 seconds

5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 33 seconds

6. Cyan Uijtdebroeks mt

7. Romain Bardet at 35 seconds

8. Santiago Buitrago mt.

9. Wilco Kelderman at 37 s

10. Primoz Roglic mt

22. Egan Bernal at 1 min 11 s

30. Diego Camargo at 1 min 47 s

32. Einer Rubio at 2 min 02 s

54. Sergio Higuita at 3 min 40 s

