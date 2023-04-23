Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion

Remco Evenepoel prevailed this Sunday in the Liège Bastogne Liègethe last competition of the Ardennes trio, in which the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago, who finished third in a sensational performance.

What Buitrago has done is historic, as he became the first cyclist in the country to finish on the podium in this classic.

break the mold

Buitrago was one of the few who resisted the start of the winner, who launched his attack 33 km from the finish line.

The Bahrain rider managed to get away from the pack and came to define the podium with thomas pidcock, who won second place.

Last year, Daniel Martinez was fourth and Sergio Higuita, fifth, but the Buitrago thing breaks the mold.

Evenepoel won solo, just like last year, after breaking away on the Redoute climb.

At 23 years old, the Soudal-Quick Step rider becomes the first cyclist to retain the title in Liège since Michele Bartoli in 1998.

