Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.
Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.
The Belgian breaks marks after the victory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Remco Evenepoel prevailed this Sunday in the Liège Bastogne Liègethe last competition of the Ardennes trio, in which the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago, who finished third in a sensational performance.
What Buitrago has done is historic, as he became the first cyclist in the country to finish on the podium in this classic.
(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?) (‘Supermán’ López: the sporting event with which he can return to Europe)
break the mold
Buitrago was one of the few who resisted the start of the winner, who launched his attack 33 km from the finish line.
The Bahrain rider managed to get away from the pack and came to define the podium with thomas pidcock, who won second place.
Last year, Daniel Martinez was fourth and Sergio Higuita, fifth, but the Buitrago thing breaks the mold.
Evenepoel won solo, just like last year, after breaking away on the Redoute climb.
At 23 years old, the Soudal-Quick Step rider becomes the first cyclist to retain the title in Liège since Michele Bartoli in 1998.
(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Buitrago #sensational #podium #Liège #Remco #champion
Leave a Reply