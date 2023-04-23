Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Santiago Buitrago, sensational; podium in Liège; Remco, the champion


close

Santiago Buitrago

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

The Belgian breaks marks after the victory.

Remco Evenepoel prevailed this Sunday in the Liège Bastogne Liègethe last competition of the Ardennes trio, in which the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago, who finished third in a sensational performance.

See also  The MLS teams with the most foreign soccer players

What Buitrago has done is historic, as he became the first cyclist in the country to finish on the podium in this classic.
(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?) (‘Supermán’ López: the sporting event with which he can return to Europe)

break the mold

Buitrago was one of the few who resisted the start of the winner, who launched his attack 33 km from the finish line.

The Bahrain rider managed to get away from the pack and came to define the podium with thomas pidcock, who won second place.

Last year, Daniel Martinez was fourth and Sergio Higuita, fifth, but the Buitrago thing breaks the mold.

Evenepoel won solo, just like last year, after breaking away on the Redoute climb.

At 23 years old, the Soudal-Quick Step rider becomes the first cyclist to retain the title in Liège since Michele Bartoli in 1998.
(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santiago #Buitrago #sensational #podium #Liège #Remco #champion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Changes of jacket to the left and right in the matches of the Region of Murcia

Changes of jacket to the left and right in the matches of the Region of Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result