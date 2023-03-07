Fabio Jakobsen won the second stage of the Paris-Nicedisputed this Tuesday between Camaiore and Follonicaof 210 kilometres, while the Italian Filippo Ganna follow the leader

The packers’ teams did all the work so that the leaks were not so big or had a long time difference.

Some of those who attempted the escape were Mirco Maestri, Alessandro Iachhi and Roland Thalmann, who did not exceed a minute of difference, when talking about the last 20 km of the fraction.

They were controlled when the large lot began to circulate the last two laps of the final circuit.

close to triumph

They were attentive Fernando Gaviriahis Movistar team, and Juan Sebastian Molano, with his colleagues from the UAE Emirates.

Gaviria and Molano were clear favorites to win the day, as the arrival was ideal for the packers.

The Colombian of Movistar he launched himself 500 meters before the arrival, but did not reach him. Jakobseon knew how to resist that attack, he worked hard and managed to defeat.

This Wednesday will take place the third day between Follonica and Foligno216 kilometres, also for long getaways and massive arrivals.

classifications

Stage

1. Fabio Jakobsen 5 h 06 min 33 s

2. Jasper Philipsen mt

3. Fernando Gaviria mt

4. Binian Girmay mt

5. Juan Molano mt

General

1. Filippo Ganna 5 h 19 min 01 s

2. Lennard Kamna at 28 seconds

3. Magnus Sheffield at 31 seconds

4. Brandon McNulty at 34 seconds

5. Thynem Arensman at 39

