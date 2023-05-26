Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santiago Buitrago reveals how he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia: “It is the payment for work”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Santiago Buitrago reveals how he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia: “It is the payment for work”


close

AUTOPLAY

Santiago BuitragoSantiago Buitrago.

The Bogotá cyclist put up the Colombian flag where the mythical ‘Lucho’ Herrera won in 1989.

The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) won the nineteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, disputed between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, of 183 km, in which the pink jersey was kept by the British Geraint Thomas (Ineos).

Buitrago won alone with a time of 5h.28.08, at an average of 33.5 km/h.

At 51 seconds the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel) entered and among the favorites the Slovenian Primoz Roglic cut 2 seconds from Geraint Thomas, who retained the lead.

See also  Is today's MotoGP the best ever? Let's say that...

Buitrago, for his part, not only achieved a sensational victory, Colombia’s 34th in the Giro stages, but reissued the triumph of the historic ‘Lucho’ Herrera, who in 1989 crowned Tre Cime di Laveredo.

(Also: Santiago Buitrago: Colombia’s 34th stage victory in the Giro d’Italia.)

Santiago Buitrago: the words of the winner

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

“Very happy with this victory. The truth is that I think it came at the right moment of this Giro. Raising my arms at this stage for me is the payment for the work and the sacrifice I made to come to this Giro d’Italia. Every day we sacrifice a lot to seek the best results. Another victory in the Giro fills us with a lot of emotion,” said Buitrago.

“I had Gee referenced. They told me that I had it under control, to hold on, and when there was a kilometer and a half to go I decided to give it my all. And yes, it was hard. It was hard…”, he narrated.

See also  Biniam Girmay, symbol of African cycling on the rise

This Saturday, the twentieth stage that will be held in the individual time trial modality between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari, of 18.6 km.

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE and AFP agencies

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santiago #Buitrago #reveals #won #stage #Giro #dItalia #payment #work

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Orient Express – Israel: Netanyahu’s controversial budget that favors settlers and ultra-Orthodox

Orient Express - Israel: Netanyahu's controversial budget that favors settlers and ultra-Orthodox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result