Santiago Buitrago reveals how he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia: “It is the payment for work”

The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) won the nineteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, disputed between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, of 183 km, in which the pink jersey was kept by the British Geraint Thomas (Ineos).

Buitrago won alone with a time of 5h.28.08, at an average of 33.5 km/h.

At 51 seconds the Canadian Derek Gee (Israel) entered and among the favorites the Slovenian Primoz Roglic cut 2 seconds from Geraint Thomas, who retained the lead.

Buitrago, for his part, not only achieved a sensational victory, Colombia’s 34th in the Giro stages, but reissued the triumph of the historic ‘Lucho’ Herrera, who in 1989 crowned Tre Cime di Laveredo.

(Also: Santiago Buitrago: Colombia’s 34th stage victory in the Giro d’Italia.)

Santiago Buitrago: the words of the winner

Thomas Pidcock was second and Santiago Buitrago, third in Liège.

“Very happy with this victory. The truth is that I think it came at the right moment of this Giro. Raising my arms at this stage for me is the payment for the work and the sacrifice I made to come to this Giro d’Italia. Every day we sacrifice a lot to seek the best results. Another victory in the Giro fills us with a lot of emotion,” said Buitrago.

“I had Gee referenced. They told me that I had it under control, to hold on, and when there was a kilometer and a half to go I decided to give it my all. And yes, it was hard. It was hard…”, he narrated.

This Saturday, the twentieth stage that will be held in the individual time trial modality between Tarvisio and Monte Lussari, of 18.6 km.

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE and AFP agencies