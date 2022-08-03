The Dutchman Timo Roosen, from Jumbo Visma, won the second stage of the Vuelta a Burgos with arrival in Villadiego on a day that was marked by a fall in the final 500 meters, in which the first units of the peloton, allowing three riders from the Dutch team to reach the finish line alone.

Buitrago continues as leader

The rider from Bogotá achieved the greatest victory of his career so far.

The second position went to Edoardo Affini while the third was Chris Harper, all of them from Jumbo Visma, who celebrated the triplet in Villadiego.

As in the first stage, as soon as the starting signal was given in the town of Sotopalacios, the same three riders who had starred in the opening stage jumped out of the peloton, forming a breakaway that lasted more than 50 kilometres, Xavier Azparren (Euskaltel Euskadi ), Diego Pablo Sevilla (Eolo Kometa) and Jesús Ezquerra (Burgos BH).

The peloton, led by Bahrain, the team with the first purple jersey of the Vuelta a Burgos, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, left behind the income of the three leading men to increase until 5:35 minutes.

Arriving at the beginning of the pass, the corridor of the Euskaltel, Azparren jumped from the escape and left, leaving his two companions behind and crowned the Alto de la Lora; to gain advantage until almost 7 minutes in the town of Basconcillos del Tozo, from behind the peloton was getting closer, chasing the two runners at kilometer 79.

At Alto de Humada, Azparren again passed first with a 3:30 lead, but Euskaltel’s fight with Diego Pablo Sevilla began from behind, who tried to continue defending the mountain jersey but the kilometers of escape took their toll and so he could only add two points, passing third through the arch of the Mountain Grand Prix, the second was Joan Bou, who from behind defended his teammate Azparren.

The difference was maintained while Azparren snatched the mountain jersey from Seville after re-crowning the last pass, Alto de Amaya, in first place, second was his teammate Bou and third Ezquerra, who wanted to continue adding points in order to have options futures of fighting for the mountain.

After 115 kilometers of escape, 65 of them alone, the platoon absorbed Azparren and covered many kilometers as a group, until with 8 kilometers to go in the Tobar pass, Tao Geoghegan attempted an attack that was only answered by Santiago Buitrago, the leader of the general, but behind Vincenzo Nibali wanted to surprise the UAE Team, which was looking to place Gaviria for the finish in Villadiego. But the Trek, with Jon Aberasturi as the main option to win in Villadiego, organized quickly, hunted down both Geoghegan and Nibali, although a fall 500 meters to the final left three riders from the Jumbo Visma alone taking the Timo Roosen stage.

This Thursday the stage moves to Quintana Martín Galindez and will end in Villarcayo after a long route through the Merindades and climbing, among other ports, the Alto de Picón Blanco, first category.

EFE