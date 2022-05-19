Stefano Oldani won stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia, which took place this Thursday between Parma and Genoa, over 204 kilometers, with three mountain prizes, all of them in the third category, in which the Spaniard, Juan Pedro López, kept the lead and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago was fifth in the fraction.

The idea of ​​the day. “From the beginning the idea was to be on the run, it was difficult, but we made it. Being ahead in the fight is very interesting.”

What happened. “We try to control riders like Mollema and Van der Poel, but in the mountains the rest made differences and I had to run smart from then on because my legs hurt.

The end. “Being fifth in the Giro is something gratifying, very satisfying for what is to come, with mountain tops And let’s see what happens.”

The goal. “Kelderman was a rider who was close in the general, you couldn’t help much when I stayed with him, Well, you have to know how to play the cards.”

What was talked about. “The goal was to fight for the stage, to be on the run, but it was tried, I am happy with that, even if it was not won”.

What you learned. “Many gallons they have. When I was shooting my legs hurt, I didn’t let myself, but being up front is very satisfying and you learn a lot going with people like Mollema”.

