Santiago Buitrago: millions won by victory in stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia

The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) was happy at the finish line of the Three Peaks of Lavaredowhere he achieved victory in the queen stage of the Giro, a success that he considers “a reward for all the work done.”

“I am very happy with this victory, a great moment after a personally difficult Giro. I wanted to try to raise my arms before the end and reach the Three Peaks of Lavaredo victorious. It’s incredible“said the Bogota cyclist at the finish line.

As explained by Buitrago, 23 years old and winner in 2022 of another stage in the Giro, in Lavarone, this new victory “is the reward for all the work done.” “It’s been a good Giro for the team. Every day we’ve pushed ourselves to get those results, and now to get another victory for the team is fantastic. There’s a lot of motivation and we’ve seen the fruits of our work.”

On behalf of the organization, on the occasion of their triumph of the day, Buitrago will receive 11,010 euros, about 53 million Colombian pesos. Said metallic prize is usually distributed among the team after the race.

Buitrago overtook his breakaway partner, the Canadian Derek Gee, in the last km.

“I had Gee in front of me, as a reference point. I wanted to keep him right in front so I could control him. In the end, with 1.5km to go, I decided to give it my all. It was very difficult, but I did it,” he concluded.

*With EFE