the belgian cyclist Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Soudal) gave this Friday a good blow in the Saudi Arabia Tour with a solo exhibition that allowed him to win the fourth stage and also put on the leader’s jersey with only one day to go, while the Colombian Santiago Buitrago He was second at 36 s.

Van Gils, born in Brasschaat, province of Antwerp, 22 years ago, lived a special day, as the leadership came from his first professional victory.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: Dumoulin doubts if it is safe to train on the road, interview)

He appeared alone at the finish line, with time to celebrate, with a time of 3:32:43, at an average of 42.1 km/hour on the route marked between Winter Park and Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, of 149.3 km.

The Belgian made the pursuit of his rivals useless, who presented themselves with a first group of 7 riders at 40 seconds, led by the Slovenian Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange) and the Belgian Tim Declercq (Quick Step).

He held out as long as he could

On this train was the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), who said goodbye to the green jersey of the leader.

Van Gils was “very happy with the debut of the record as a professional, something very special”, and was optimistic to hold out on the last day and win the general. “I need to win the Tour of Saudi Arabia and the team too,” he warned.

To meet the objective, Van Gils will have a lead of 36 seconds over Buitrago and 48 over the Portuguese from the UAE Emirates Rui Costa. A breakaway by two men animated the stage until the 72 km finish line banner, when the peloton was already rolling destroyed by the strong wind that was blowing through the Saudi desert.

At that time a group of 65 formed the vanguard group, with the leader Buitrago, Van Gils, Bagioli, Ballerini, Rui Costa. All the contenders for the general classification were present. The key was the Harrat Uwayrid climb (2.9 km at 12%), 9 km from the finish line, where the battle for the stage and the green jersey began.

Bagioli attacked first, but Van Gils and Luka Mezgec were soon on the wheel. The Slovenian yielded, but not Van Gils, who caught up with Bagioli to start again and remain alone on his way to glory. Behind the group of Buitrago and Rui Costa could not react.

No one took responsibility for avoiding the inevitable in view of the Belgian’s strength. Maxim Van Gils crossed the top of the hill half a minute ahead of Bagioli, enough time to launch himself downhill towards the finish line.

The momentum of the “Tractor” Tim Declercq slowed the data in the chasing group, but could not prevent the success of the young Belgian from Lotto Soudal. This Saturday the Saudi round concludes with the fifth stage of 138.9 km with start and finish in the ancient city of Alula.

It may interest you: (Alligators: why is Colombia’s title in the Caribbean Series so great?)

EFE