September 13, 2023
Santiago Buitrago, in the Top 10 overall: Vuelta a España classifications

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Santiago Buitrago, in the Top 10 overall: Vuelta a España classifications

Sepp Kuss managed to save first place in the table, despite the discount of Roglic and Vingegaard.

The Colombian Santiago Buitrago made an important leap in the general classification of the Vuelta a España, after a great stage in the ascent to Angliru. He rose to the tenth place.

The American Sepp Kuss remained, very narrowly, as the leader of the general classification, in which three Jumbo riders remain in the lead.

Classifications of the Vuelta a España

Stage
1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 3h 15 min 56 sec
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) mt
3. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) at 19 sec
4. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 19 sec
5. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorius) at 44 sec
6. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 58 sec
7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 1 min 20 sec
8. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 20 sec
9. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 1 min 42 sec
10. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 1 min 43 sec

General
1. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 60 h 34 min 21 sec
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 8 sec
3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) a1 min 8 sec
4. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 4 min away
5. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 4 min 16 sec
6. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 4 min 30 sec
7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 6 min 43 sec
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 7 min 38 sec
9. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 9 min 26 sec
10. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 11 min 26 sec

