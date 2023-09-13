Santiago Buitrago, in the Top 10 overall: Vuelta a España classifications

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sepp Kuss and Santiago Buitrago
Sepp Kuss and Santiago Buitrago
Sepp Kuss managed to save first place in the table, despite the discount of Roglic and Vingegaard.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian Santiago Buitrago made an important leap in the general classification of the Vuelta a España, after a great stage in the ascent to Angliru. He rose to the tenth place.
The American Sepp Kuss remained, very narrowly, as the leader of the general classification, in which three Jumbo riders remain in the lead.
Classifications of the Vuelta a España
Stage
1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 3h 15 min 56 sec
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) mt
3. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) at 19 sec
4. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 19 sec
5. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorius) at 44 sec
6. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 58 sec
7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 1 min 20 sec
8. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 20 sec
9. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at 1 min 42 sec
10. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 1 min 43 sec
General
1. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 60 h 34 min 21 sec
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 8 sec
3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) a1 min 8 sec
4. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 4 min away
5. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 4 min 16 sec
6. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 4 min 30 sec
7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 6 min 43 sec
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 7 min 38 sec
9. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 9 min 26 sec
10. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 11 min 26 sec
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Buitrago #Top #Vuelta #España #classifications
Leave a Reply