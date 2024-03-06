The Colombian Santiago Buitrago He was stellar in stage 4 of the Paris Nice and took a victory in a fraction of 183 kilometers, starting in the town of Chalon Sur Saone and finishing in the Mont Brouilly.

Buitrago He started strong with a kilometer to go before the finish line, leaving his breakaway partner Plapp behind and withstood the attack that the Belgian launched behind him. Remco Evenepol, who tried to snatch the victory from Bahrain.

Complicated stage

The hard part of the Paris Nice this Wednesday with a stage with seven mountain prizes, six second category and one first category, a fraction tailored to the beetles and for the riders who did not have the expected response in the time trial this Tuesday.

The peloton made no concessions and picked up the pace in the first kilometers, leaving riders like Arvid de Kleijn, who had taken the victory of one of the stages.

After one of the mountain climbs, Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Christian Scaroni (Astana), Stefan Bissegger (EF-Easypost) and Jasper de Buyst (Lotto Dstny) tried to launch the escape and consolidated themselves by opening a gap of more than two minutes on the pursuers.

With just over 50 kilometers to go, the Ineos He began to impose the pace to try to catch the leader of the race, the break was diluted to just under 30 kilometers and a great window opened for the climbers.

The surprise came from the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) who took the wheel of Lucas Plapp (Jayco AlUla) to lead the last climb of the day, to reach Mont Brouilly.

Behind, in the main group, were the three Colombians Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán and Harold Tejada, who did not lose ground with the favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic and stayed close to their wheel.

The difference increased, Buitrago and Plapp They began to work together to expand the advantage with the peloton and were 40 seconds behind with only 4 kilometers remaining. Everything seemed to indicate that the fourth stage victory was between the Colombian and the Australian, while Ineos was pulling the group behind.

The Colombian destroyed his escape partner on the ascent and left alone to first crown a complicated stage. Buitrago gritted his teeth, stood on the pedals, tried and everything went well: he won the fraction and broke a streak of 285 without winning a stage in the World Tour, his last triumph was in fraction 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 .

The 24-year-old Colombian runner crowned the stage with a time of 4 hours, 25 minutes and 52 seconds, Plapp finished a few seconds away and the podium was completed by Mattias Skjelmose.

It was a great day for Colombian cyclists, Egan Bernal finished in the fifth box of the stage, Harold Tejada arrived in ninth position and Rigoberto Uran He came in 13th place.

Classifications

Stage

1. Santiago Buitrago 4 h25 min 52 sec

2. Lucas Plapp mt

4. Remco Evenepoel

5. Egan Bernal mt

9. Harold Tejada mt

7. Primoz Roglic mt

13. Rigoberto Urán mt

10 Brandon McNulthy mt

General

1. Lucas Plapp 13h15m 04s

2. Santiago Buitrago 13 s

3. Brandon McNulthy 27s

4. Joao Almeida 29 s

5. Remco Evenepoel at 30s

6. Egan Bernal at 40 s

9. Rigoberto Urán 54 s

12. Harold Tejada 1 min 03 sec

15. Primoz Roglic 1 min 10 s

SPORTS