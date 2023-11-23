Santiago Buitrago, that came out of the Foundation of Esteban Chaves, dreams of fighting for important objectives in the Tour de France 2024 and wants to leave an important mark on Colombian cycling.

Read here: Nairo Quintana: they reveal the three-week race he will compete in 2024

The Bahrain Victorious team rider was the best Colombian in the 2023 Vuelta a España: he was tenth in the general classification, 11 minutes and 38 seconds behind the champion, the American Sepp Kuss.

Despite being on a well-deserved vacation, Santiago Buitrago is already planning the next season in the World Tour and confirmed that he will be in the 2024 Tour de France, he wants to compete against the best in the world.

“A few days ago the team called me to ask me what races I would like to do in 2024. I didn’t beat around the bush and said that I would like to go to the Tour de France. I have done the Giro, I have done the Vuelta. I think it’s time to take the Tour. I want to see how it goes,” he explained in an interview for the Bici media. Pro.

The 24-year-old Colombian, who has never competed in the French competition in his sporting career, feels capable of facing world-class riders such as Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, riders who dominated the big three of the International Cycling Union.

Read here: Juan Carlos Osorio, discarded by the giant Argentine club: this is the unusual reason

“Now that Pogacar is a year older and is no longer eligible for the youth jersey, I can fight for the white jersey,” said Buitrago.

Finally, he took stock of his year with Bahrain: “The 2023 season went very well, better than expected. “I am happy with the development of my career, I get stronger every year,” highlighted the Bogotá runner.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO