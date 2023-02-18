Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the fourth stage of the V on SaturdayCyclist return to Andalusia-Ruta del Sol, between Olvera (Cádiz) and Iznájar, 164 kilometers long, with a time of 4 h 01 min 11 s, and gave an almost definitive blow to the overall lead.

Santiago Buitrago, The Colombian from the Bahrain team dropped from second to third place overall, but he keeps alive the hope of finishing on the podium, which would be his second this year, after his third place in the Saudi Tour.

Pogacar achieved his third victory in four stages disputed, to which is added the victory last Monday in the second edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior.

The Slovenian’s dominance is such that at the start of the season he has won four of the five days he has competed and on the other, the third stage of the Ruta del Sol, his teammate won Tim Wellems in Alcalá de los Gazules (Cádiz).

The final stage of the Andalusian round will be held today between the Granada town of Otura and the Malaga town of Alhaurin de la Torre, with 184.3 kilometers of route.

It is the longest of this edition, with the ascent to Puerto del Sol, first class, with 17 kilometers of hard ramps conducive to breaking the main group.

classifications

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 4 h 01 min 11 s

2. Enric Mas at 3 seconds

3. Lorenzo Rota at 9 s

4.Mikel Landa at 12 seconds

5. Santiago Buitrago at 21 s

General

1.Tadej Pogacar 16 h 36 min 58 s

2.Mikel Landa at 1 min 14 s

3. Santiago Buitrago at 1 min 19 s

4. Carlos Rodríguez at 1 min 35 s

