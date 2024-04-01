Santiago Buitrago was the best Colombian in the first stage of the Tour of the Basque Countrya 10 kilometer individual time trial, won by the Slovenian Primoz Roglicfirst leader.

It is clear that Buitrago has worked on the special bicycle for these sections, since the time of 12 minutes and 58 seconds is very good for the rest of the competition and the high mountain stages.

The best

Roglic won the day with a figure of 12 minutes and 34 seconds, while Buirtrago lost with him by only 24 seconds, with Juan Ayuso he gave up only eight, with Remco Evenepoel lost only 13 s and with Jonas Vingegaard It was nine seconds away, in an excellent day.

“I just fell, the wheel slipped, it all happened very quickly. I don't think I took too many risks, but in 10 kilometers you want to take the corners as quickly as possible. It's not a steering error, maybe I just went too far in. corners and that's why my front wheel skidded,” Evenepoel said.

And he added: “I already said in advance the technical aspects of this time trial. It was not too dangerous, no. There were other options, but I am not the designer of the course. You take risks yourself. If you fall, it's your fault. It was my fault”

Roglic claimed to have won by longer, but at the end he deviated, went down the street of the official cars and while returning he lost about 10 seconds.

The differences between the favorites are short, which suggests that the competition will be very close, therefore success is guaranteed.

Brandon Rivera He also had a good day, as he only lost 33 seconds to an immense Roglic, who wants to make a splash in this test after not being in his best shape in Paris Nice, in which he finished tenth.

This Tuesday the second day between Irun and Kanbo, 160 kilometers, with a third category mountain prize.

Classifications

Stage and general

1. Primoz Roglic 12 kin 34 s

2. Jay Vine at 7s

3. Mattias Skjelmose at 10 seconds

4. Remco Evenepoel at 11 s

5. Jonas Vingegaard at 15 seconds

6. Kevin Vauquelin at 16 seconds

7. Juan Ayuso mt

8. Maximilian Schachmann mt

9. Ethan Hayter at 19s

10. Ion Izagirre at 21 s

14. Santiago Buitrago at 24 s

23. Brandon Rivera at 32 seconds

54. Rigoberto Urán at 49 s

127. Esteban Chaves at 1 min 23 s