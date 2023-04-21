The British Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) has been proclaimed the final winner of the 46th edition of the Tour of the Alps after the fifth and final stage between Cavalese and Brunico, with a route of 144.5 km, in which his compatriot Simon Carr (EF Education) won. . The Colombian Santiago Buitrago He finished in the eighth box.

Leading role for the British cyclists, the stage after a great break from the ascent to the last port for simon carr (Herford, 24 years old), in a solo demonstration. And the wheel for Tao Geoghegan, who signed up for the second stage test after the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

long getaway

Carr got into the numerous breakaway of the day with 25 riders, where Spanish cycling was represented by Txomin Juaristi and Enekoitz Azparren (Euskaltel), José Felix Parra (Kern Pharma) and Luis León Sánchez (Astana). Nothing to fear for the leader, since the best placed overall was 6 minutes away.

Calm and controlled situation for the Ineos, the leak dissolved 7 km from the top of the key point of the stage, the Mühlbach/Rio Molino (2a, 7.8 km at 8.2 percent), where Carr left only to never return .

He opened 50 seconds, played the guy going down in the rain and entered the finish line in time to celebrate the second victory of his life, the first being the Clásica de Ordizia in 2020. Carr raised his arms with a time of 3h.43.28, at an average of 38.8 km/hour.

At 53 seconds Georg Steinhauser crossed, signing the double for EF, and the Italian Matteo Fabbro (Bora). The leader’s group showed up at 4.40 minutes.

Title for Geoghegan, winner of the Giro in 2020, who was on top of the podium as final winner, accompanied by his compatriot Hugh Carthy (EF) and for the australian Jack Haig (Bahrain). The Ineos cyclist succeeds the French Romain Bardet, winner in 2022, in the list of winners.

classifications

Stage

1. Simon Carr (EF Education Easy-Post) 3h 43m 28s

2. Georg Steinhauser (EF Education EasyPost) at 53 s

3. Matteo Fabbro (Bora Hansgrohe) mt

4. Florian Lipowitz (Bora-hansgrohe) 55s

5. Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) at 1 min 21 s

26. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) at 4 min 28 s

General

1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team INEOS Grenadiers) 19 h 29 min 50 s

2. Hugh Carthy (EF Educatio-EasyPost) at 22 s

3. Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) at 28 s

8. Santiago Buitrago at 58 s

28. Iván Sosa at 4 min 00 s

