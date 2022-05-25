Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Santiago Buitrago fell in the middle of the descent of the Giro d’Italia 2022: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2022
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago fell in the middle of the descent of the Giro d'Italia 2022: video
Photo:

Screenshots

Apparently, the best of the Colombians in the ‘pink corsa’ injured his right shoulder.

Bogota cyclist Santiago Buitrago suffered a serious fall with 80 kilometers to go in stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia.

The rider, protagonist of the day’s escape, skidded during one of the descents and lost control of his bike. Apparently, as he showed on the broadcast, he suffered a blow to his right shoulder.

Luckily, Buitrago pulled himself together and continued in the race. He already reached the main lot.

The fall of Buitrago

SPORTS

