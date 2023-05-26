Friday, May 26, 2023
Santiago Buitrago explodes with emotion: heartfelt reaction after winning the Giro d’Italia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
Santiago Buitrago explodes with emotion: heartfelt reaction after winning the Giro d’Italia


Santiago Buitrago: the tears of the stage winner of the Giro d'Italia

The video shows that the man from Bogotá could not contain his joy after his first victory of 2023.

Santiago Buitrago was prescient. The Bogotá cyclist, from the Bahrain team, announced at dawn this Friday that he would be the protagonist in the queen stage.

“It would be nice to take that victory in Rome, so it will be important and be careful”he said with his usual shyness.

Then, a couple of hours later, he determinedly went on the run and, amid the reluctance of his fellow escapees to push, he proved that his words could be true.

In the end, the hope was true: Buitrago won the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia.

(In detail: Santiago Buitrago, spectacular victory in the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia!).

Santiago Buitrago, full of emotion for his victory in the Giro d’Italia

Moved, Buitrago reached the finish line of stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia.

With the advantage achieved after a surprising attack at the end of the track, the Bogotá cyclist ‘dressed up’ for the photo.

His reaction, after adjusting his glasses, adjusting his ‘jersey’, opening his arms and blowing a kiss to the sky: a bath of emotion.

(The winner speaks: Santiago Buitrago reveals how he won the queen stage in the Giro d’Italia: “I was hard”).

