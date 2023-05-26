Santiago Buitrago explodes with emotion: heartfelt reaction after winning the Giro d’Italia

Santiago Buitrago was prescient. The Bogotá cyclist, from the Bahrain team, announced at dawn this Friday that he would be the protagonist in the queen stage.



“It would be nice to take that victory in Rome, so it will be important and be careful”he said with his usual shyness.

Then, a couple of hours later, he determinedly went on the run and, amid the reluctance of his fellow escapees to push, he proved that his words could be true.

In the end, the hope was true: Buitrago won the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia.

(In detail: Santiago Buitrago, spectacular victory in the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia!).

Santiago Buitrago, full of emotion for his victory in the Giro d’Italia

Moved, Buitrago reached the finish line of stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia.

With the advantage achieved after a surprising attack at the end of the track, the Bogotá cyclist ‘dressed up’ for the photo.

His reaction, after adjusting his glasses, adjusting his ‘jersey’, opening his arms and blowing a kiss to the sky: a bath of emotion.

(The winner speaks: Santiago Buitrago reveals how he won the queen stage in the Giro d’Italia: “I was hard”).

VICTORIAAAAA, CELEBRATE COLOMBIA 🇨🇴 😭! Santiago Buitrago delivers the #34 victory to the country, he is the #18 cyclist to achieve this feat in the #Turn. Buitrago got his second Stage in the Corsa Rosa (he did it in the 2022 Giro)#GiroDeItaliaEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/nqvPkZa7SY — DSportsCo (@DIRECTVSportsCo) May 26, 2023

More news

SPORTS