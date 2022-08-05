Santiago Buitrago comes out ‘alive’ and with a title option in the Vuelta a Burgos

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Bogotá cyclist Santiago Buitrago, of great presentation in the Spanish race.
The Bogotá cyclist Santiago Buitrago, of great presentation in the Spanish race.
This Friday’s stage was 169 km. The Colombian came out of the section well.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 05, 2022, 09:32 AM
Matevž Govekar won this Friday’s stage of the Vuelta a Burgosdisputed between Torresandino and Ciudad Romana de Clunia, of 169 km, in which Ethan Hayter maintained the leadership and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago his second place overall.
The day had special ingredients, such as the long escape of seven runners, who came to define the victory.
(Letsile Tebogo, Bolt’s heir, humiliated for only 6 thousandths, video)
(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)
The race ends this Saturday with the queen stage between Lermas and Lagunas de Neilaof 170 kilometres, with a mountain prize final out of category.
(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)
(Neymar leaves them speechless: spectacular basketball basket, with his foot)
SPORTS
August 05, 2022, 09:32 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Buitrago #alive #title #option #Vuelta #Burgos
Leave a Reply