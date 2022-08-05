Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santiago Buitrago comes out ‘alive’ and with a title option in the Vuelta a Burgos

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Santiago Buitrago

The Bogotá cyclist Santiago Buitrago, of great presentation in the Spanish race.

The Bogotá cyclist Santiago Buitrago, of great presentation in the Spanish race.

This Friday’s stage was 169 km. The Colombian came out of the section well.

Matevž Govekar won this Friday’s stage of the Vuelta a Burgosdisputed between Torresandino and Ciudad Romana de Clunia, of 169 km, in which Ethan Hayter maintained the leadership and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago his second place overall.

The day had special ingredients, such as the long escape of seven runners, who came to define the victory.

(Letsile Tebogo, Bolt’s heir, humiliated for only 6 thousandths, video)
(Piqué, separated from Shakira, lives his most bitter moment)

The race ends this Saturday with the queen stage between Lermas and Lagunas de Neilaof 170 kilometres, with a mountain prize final out of category.

(Piqué: the queen test of “unrequited love” that would have affected Shakira)
(Neymar leaves them speechless: spectacular basketball basket, with his foot)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santiago #Buitrago #alive #title #option #Vuelta #Burgos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

NARUTO: which episodes to watch, which episodes are fillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.