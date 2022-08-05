Santiago Buitrago comes out ‘alive’ and with a title option in the Vuelta a Burgos

Matevž Govekar won this Friday’s stage of the Vuelta a Burgosdisputed between Torresandino and Ciudad Romana de Clunia, of 169 km, in which Ethan Hayter maintained the leadership and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago his second place overall.

The day had special ingredients, such as the long escape of seven runners, who came to define the victory.

The race ends this Saturday with the queen stage between Lermas and Lagunas de Neilaof 170 kilometres, with a mountain prize final out of category.

