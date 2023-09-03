Lennard Kamna won the ninth stage of the Back to Spainwhich was held this Sunday between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 184 kilometers long, with a hilltop finish in which Sepp Kuss He continues as the leader and the Colombians defended themselves.

The race had a hard end, although the mountain prize was classified as second category, but it was endless.

the fans

At the start of the fraction there was a lot of action because of the wind. The fans appeared and went ahead Primoz Roglic, Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard and Kuss.

behind, left Juan Ayuso, Marc Soler and Enric Masamong others who are fighting for the general classification.

Kilometers later they were controlled, but it was the beginning of a tough one that lasted until the end.

Joao Almeida He moved on the final climb, but his rivals stayed put and the Portuguese opened up.

Rolgic attacked three kilometers from the finish, while Remco and Vingegaard stayed behind. The Slovenian took advantage in the official timing, which was taken before the arrival by decision of the organization.

The Colombians Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio They arrived in the main group and saved a day of fans and hard mountains.

This Monday there is a rest in the race, which will resume on Tuesday with the 25 km individual time trial.

classifications

Stage

1. Lennard Kamna

General

1. Sepp Kuss 35 h 23 min 30 s

2.Marc Soler at 43 seconds

3. Lenny Martinez at 1 Min 02 s

4. Remco Evenepoel at 2 min 24 s

5. Mikel Landa at 2 min 29 s

6. Primoz Roglic mt

7. Jonas Vingegaard at 2 min 35 sec

8. Enric More mt

9. Juan Ayuso at 2 kin 45 s

10. Joao Alemida at 2 min 55 s

16. Einer Rubio at 5 min 08 s

17. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 40 s

30. Sergio Higuita at 22 min 23 s

52. Egan Bernal at 43 min 14 sec

79. Diego Camargo at 1 h 02 min 57 s

144. Juan Molano at 1 h 37 min 09 s

