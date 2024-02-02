Santiago Buitrago He is the best Colombian in the general classification Return to the Valencian Community, after the third stage this Friday disputed between San Vicente del Raspeig and Orihuela, of 161 kilometers, which was won by Jonathan Milan.

The team runner Bahrainalthough he lost 1 min 29 s in the classification with the leader Alessandro Tonelliis in the fourth box and is one of the candidates to win the test, since this Saturday and Sunday there are mountains.

The Italian, who was in the first positions, monopolized the sprint and won the stage with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes and 2 seconds, while his compatriot Alessandro Tonelli (VBF) saved the lead in the general classification for one more day, as he continues with one minute and eight seconds ahead of the Slovenian Matej Mohoric (TBV).

Milan easily beat the Belgian Arne Marit (IWA) and Italian Giovanni Lonardi (PTK) in the last meters, which the Australian Michael Matthews (JAY) could not reach, one of the main favorites to win the stage and who was one of the several riders who fell in one of the last curves of the route, just two kilometers from the end, the group split and left about twenty runners at the head of the race.

Rubio is the other Colombian who is in the fight. The Movistar cyclist is tenth overall at 1 min 31 s. of the first place, the same time of Filippo Fiorellififth overall.

This Saturday the fourth section will take place between Teulada Moraira and Vall d'Ebo, 175 kilometers and five mountain passes.