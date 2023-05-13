Santiago Boteroformer Colombian cyclist and now commentator, spoke about the situation experienced by cyclists Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopezwho are outside the UCI ‘WolrdTour’,

The former cyclist said that in both cases there are documents that support the departure from the ‘WorldTour’. López joined Team Medellín and Quintana is without a team.

Nairo’s situation

Quintana is against the wall, because since the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the last Tour de France, he has not been able to find an option to continue in the peloton.

That in two of his analyzes in that Tour the substance tramadol had been found It was almost definitive for him, as the UCI disqualified him from the competition.

Of Quintana, Botero said in dialogue with Pulzo: “Due to agreements signed at high levels, due to any type of suspicion and implementation of substances, even if they are limited to some races, there is cause for not being included in the team rosters and this has Nairo set aside”.

“I don’t know exactly what needs to be done to gain access to a ‘WorldTour’ team,” he added.

The Lopez case

Miuel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López he no longer rides in the big cycling leagues. He is not part of the World Tour, the highest category, he does not rub shoulders with the best riders on the planet, he does not share the lot with them in the most important races, but he is close, on their heels.

López is now part of Team Medellín, in the Continental category, the third in the cycling ranking, and has excelled in what he has run.

The Boyacá native had to downgrade, as his Astana team terminated his contract in December 2022. He did so because his name appears in a court in Cáceres (Spain), which is investigating a doping plot called Operation Ilex.

Regarding his case, Botero said in the same outlet that there are also papers that prevent him from going to Europe: “It is not a very clear situation because it is not a positive and there is no open investigation against him, but at the same time he is tacitly sanctioned by some clauses signed with Astana that limit him to being in teams of that category”.

