A biography, dictionaries say, is the story of a person’s life. That of Santiago Botero (Medellín, 50 years old) begins, as if it were a birth, at the moment when he was given his first bicycle, at the age of eight. Then would come the early races, projected in the first triumphs of Colombian cyclists in Europe. Later, a turbulent adolescence, dilemmas and decisions that led him to rise to become one of the most outstanding athletes in the history of Colombia and in the discipline that has brought the most glory to his country. All the details behind the epic, the suffering and pain, inherent to the bicycle, are in the little more than 300 pages of your book Time trial (Grijalbo, 2023).

The book is strewn with unpleasant words: agony, martyrdom, suffering, pain, nightmare… what goes through the head of a person who agrees to dedicate themselves to a discipline that entails all these sufferings? “In cycling I found something that I was good for, that I excelled at,” says Botero, behind a cup of coffee, in a hotel in the north of Bogotá. He adds: “When I find the bike, I find recognition. That’s why I cling to her.” Then he remembers that he was never an outstanding student, that he was not skilled in another sport either, and that he always felt the desire to improve himself, to face challenges even (or especially) when the fear was very great.

The beginning of the nineties was synonymous with crisis in Santiago Botero’s family. They were his teenage years, marked by parties in which he could meet Pablo Escobar and in which alcohol was consumed in excess, in a hostile environment such as Medellín during the time of the drug trafficking bombs. In the explosion of one of them, his house was half destroyed. Shortly after, his family, from a wealthy class, had financial bankruptcy. The bicycle presented itself to Botero as an escape valve: it kept him away from excesses and, when he began to win prizes, with the money he received he was able to indulge himself that his family could no longer afford. “Deep down, the joy of riding a bicycle and self-esteem, added to that economic incentive, was what made me get into that mess,” he admits.

Botero at the Cosmos 100 hotel, on September 12. Diego Cuevas

Some good headlines in the regional press after the triumphs, added to the impulse of a doctor who saw a wonder in him, led Santiago Botero to land in Spain, in the Kelme team, in 1996. Newly arrived, without much professional experience, nor a training plan, a serious employment contract, documents in order or favorable payments, he felt like a zero to the left. It was a fight to survive. His main advantage was shyness and introspection. “I didn’t mind going riding alone for eight or nine hours,” he says. However, he ended up verifying firsthand those words that fellow cyclist Óscar de Jesús Vargas had said to him with paisa self-confidence in his tone: “This is a sport where you have to put your effort into action.”

Pushing his body to the limit in each competition had the predictable consequence of ending up with him destroyed. For this reason, in the book he remembers what the questionnaire was like in the consultation with a general doctor:

―Do you feel pain? Every day.

-Where? Legs, back, all over the body.

-Suffocation? When I go very fast.

“Dizziness?” Obviously, at the end of an intense effort.

-Fatigue? Of course always.

-Dream? A lot.

-Blurry vision? Only with hypoglycemia.

-Tachycardia? Yes, she comes with suffocation and dizziness.

Since then, Botero wondered how healthy the sport was at that level of competitiveness. Today he has a clear answer: “No, he is not healthy. Its practice is healthy at a recreational level, but without excesses. Going out every 8 or 15 days to do 200 kilometers is not healthy.” But he does not believe that this is an issue that only affects cycling: the same thing, he believes, happens with football and tennis. “What happens is that cycling does have the whole explosive combination of being outdoors, cold, hot, rain, pavement, cars. “Everything against.” However, he is aware that this is what the public, the brands and the athletes themselves like.

Living on the edge and suffering pain every day obtains its sweetest reward in triumphs. The most renowned began to populate Santiago Botero’s record at the beginning of the century: several stages in the Vuelta a España and the Tour de France – three in total, which put him at the level of Lucho Herrera, the archetype of the beetle, one of them, defeating the then all-powerful Lance Armstrong. But, above all, the 2002 world time trial in Zolder (Belgium), which confirmed his most obvious atypicality: he was a time trialist who emerged from a land of climbers. The celebration of those great triumphs was as intense at that time as it is today: “Because it is so hard and sacrificed, and you have to overcome fears and fears, that when you achieve victory it is like touching the sky.”

Cycling in Colombia and short-termism

Far from the opinions that claim that today there is a crisis in Colombian cycling due to the lack of riders who compete in the big races, Botero believes that the real downturn came when he was active. “There was a time when the only representative of the country on the Tour was me.” Now, however, there are several cyclists who stand out. “That is very difficult. Saying that you are in a race today is very complex. Not that he wins, but that he appears, that he is on the run competing in the stage.”

He considers that, although there is no crisis, it is necessary for the federations in Colombia not to neglect the training of emerging cyclists. “Here they want immediate results, from the runner to the technician, to maintain sponsorships, which here are short-term, for a maximum of one year.” He assures that there are young people who end up being mercenaries and receive payment to go compete and then disappear and return the following year to another competition. “This is very difficult. This is a sport of repetition, of getting to know each other, and the only way is to be constant. “This is how a process is built.”

Santiago Botero on September 12 in Bogotá. Diego Cuevas

To give an example, he mentions the case of the Jumbo-Visma team, which has among its ranks such outstanding cyclists as Primoz Roglic or Jonas Vingegaard. “They arrived, at first they didn’t have many results and little by little they have brought out that talent in the cyclist, with nutritional issues, etc.” That is why he emphasizes the need for support, far from immediate results. “Here it is very difficult to say that a runner is kept in a glass urn, like they did in Spain with Alejandro Valverde or Alberto Contador, who were the crown jewels.” From a very young age, he remembers, he already knew what his destiny was. “The important thing here is to discover the jewel and know how to wear it. But we are very immediate.”

An inhuman sport

The current levels of demands in cycling, says Botero, make it increasingly difficult to stand out. And, incidentally, it makes the fight at each stage fierce. “It doesn’t matter if they make the other guy fall, if he is the five-time winner of the Tour. That’s no longer valid. Before he did respect himself. Cycling is at a level where it is an inhumane struggle.” Cyclists are becoming more and more complete, and those who previously dedicated themselves only to climbing are now also competing for packs. Added to this competitiveness is the pressure to run not only for themselves, but for the people, and to answer for what they say or what they do. “That makes the whole system more refined and more competitive and stressful.”

All the exhaustion caused by this level of pressure explains why there are cyclists who, earning good salaries and with very favorable contracts, retire without being veterans yet, as happened with the Dutchman Tom Dumoulin or the German Marcel Kittel. And he also explains what Botero feels towards his sport today: “I enjoy cycling more today than when I was a professional.” With his friends, with laughter, not without suffering (“If I do mountains, I like to push myself”), but far from pressures. “I enjoy solitude more, freedom, independence, where no one is questioning you or making fun of you, no one is going to point your finger at you.”

