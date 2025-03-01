UEFA notice to Real Madrid and his fans: The agency’s appeal committee has decided on Friday the partial closure of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the “discriminatory behavior” of its hobby during the game against Manchester City, but leaves the sanction in suspense with the premise that such conduct is not repeated in the next two years.

This was announced this Friday the UEFA through a statement, in which it explains that the sanction applies article 14 (2) of its disciplinary regulations and Account from this February 28.

In this way, the organism dictates the closure of at least 500 field seats In the next game that Real Madrid plays at home in European competition, and imposes a 30,000 euros fine To the white entity “for the discriminatory behavior of its followers” during the match against Manchester City, corresponding to the return of the Playoff of classification to the round of 16, in which Real Madrid won the Guardiola team (3-1).

UEFA resolution clarifies that Disciplinary measures in the test period “are not effective immediately”but they can be applied if a new infraction of a similar nature is committed during the trial period.

During Real Madrid – Manchester City, a tier sector sang the song “Oh, Guardiola, how thin you look. First were drugs. Today you can see you” And he chanted several times: “Guardiola, stay.”