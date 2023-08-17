Club América is about to celebrate five years without a league title, which has caused the cream-blue fans to start demanding immediate results. One of the most criticized is the director Santiago Baños, who has admitted that he has experienced difficult moments in the team and that it was his head to step aside for the team to take on another sports project.
“At some point it did cross my mind, especially for the family, not for me, I’ve been there for a long time and I know how to put up with situations, but they neither owe it nor fear it and they suffer more,” Baños commented in an interview for TUDN.
“I am indebted to the fans, we are all indebted to Americanism and to the owner of the team, because a team with the greatness of America cannot go for so long without any championship. We are aware, we are working, I think for a reason or another we have stayed in line, at least with the possibility of competing to lift the trophy, but everything I can say will sound like a pretext and the truth is that we have fallen behind in terms of results. It urges us,” he added.
Las Águilas managed to reach the final of the Apertura 2019, which they lost against Rayados de Monterrey via penalties. Since then, the Coapa team has lost two eliminations at the hands of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in addition to not getting the Leagues Cup trophy.
América will restart the Clausura 2023 tournament on August 20 against Atlas. The cream-blue team will seek to break their five-year streak without a title and lift the Liga MX trophy again.
