America seeks to shore up its squad in the transfer market ahead of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The Eagles will seek to close the hiring of a couple of Mexican soccer players; So far it is known that one of them is Israel Reyes, from Puebla. In addition to this operation, the azulcrema directive, headed by Santiago Baños, according to the most recent reports, would be interested in adding Fernando Gorriarán, figure of Santos Laguna.
The azulcrema manager was recently questioned about this possible movement in the winter transfer market. In an interview with the Récord newspaper, Baños categorically stated that Gorriarán is not on his agenda since they have this position covered in the current squad. He also affirmed that the negotiation for Reyes is advancing and is expected to come to fruition.
“(About the possible signing of Fernando Gorriarán) it is not real, there has been no rapprochement. We have not asked about him (…) In that part of the field we are quite armed, we have Richard (Sánchez), (Álvaro) Fidalgo already Jonathan, even (Diego) Valdés can be a bit more behind, and if we manage to close the issue of Israel, he can also play in that position apart from playing center back. There has been no approach on Gorriarán.”
– Santiago Baños to Record
Baños indicated that the holding of the 2022 Qatar World Cup changed the times of the market and that it is difficult to find reinforcements and plan the Clausura 2023 with time pressing. The manager added that they will seek to close two signings before November 28 or, at the latest, in mid-December.
