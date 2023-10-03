Surprisingly, the Chilean defender, Igor Lichnovsky He went down very well at Club América. The former Tigres UANL player arrived at the last minute at the closing of the summer transfer market, after all the options sought by the azulcrema board turned out to be failures.
The South American arrived without options to play in the cats because the Untrained places in Mexico were occupied and in the Águilas he became an important piece since his debut in the National Classic, and has responded in a great way on the field, for which your stay could be permanently prolonged and Santiago Baños spoke about this situation.
“The contractual issue is the 3 months, until the end of the tournament. We will see the rest later, we have to see how we finish, if it happens it will be agreed with both parties. There has been no conversation with him, nor with the representative, not even with Tigres”
– Santiago Baños.
In a press conference, the sports president of Club América stated that his contract is for only three months, until the Apertura 2023 ends, and for now they have nothing discussed with his representative, with the player or with the Monterrey board, team owner of their letter, since they will do so once the contest is over.
However, the Águilas manager did not hide that they are very happy with their performance, highlighting their rapid adaptation process, due to the great pressure that exists in the club, and that is a great merit.
With Igor Lichnovsky On the field, the capital team has won three of the four games, drawing one and only conceding two goals. His defensive contribution along with Ramon Juarez is outstanding, as is his offensive work, with a goal and an assist. So it is imminent that, if he maintains his level, it is very likely that he will remain at the club.
