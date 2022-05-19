Sebastián Córdova is one of the great paradoxes of Mexican soccer: the 24-year-old midfielder is as talented as he is inconsistent. The element originally from Aguascalientes signed with Tigres to play the Closing 2022 of Liga MX in the midst of several dimes and diretes. Before hiring him with the UANL team, Miguel Herrera criticized Santiago Solari for not giving minutes to one of the jewels of Aztec soccer.
After a first semester in the feline team, it can be affirmed that the level offered by Córdova has not been up to expectations. The midfielder has not been able to win a place in the starting eleven of ‘Piojo’ Herrera despite the fact that the coach requested his signing from the board. In this campaign, Córdova played 446 minutes spread over 14 days. In this journey he only scored one goal and gave two assists.
Last semester, in America, Córdova played almost twice as many minutes and scored three goals. Santiago Solari was harshly criticized both by a sector of the fans and by Miguel Herrera himself for not giving greater prominence to the heir to the blue-cream number 10. It seems that time is proving the Argentine strategist right.
Santiago Baños, sports president of Club América, recently recounted in an interview with Fox Sports, the reasons that led the club to sell the player to Tigres during the winter market.
“Córdova is a player with tremendous conditions. He didn’t adjust well to the system or to what Santiago wanted with him (…) Santiago’s form was 4-3-3 and they didn’t fit in and the truth is that he arrived a good economic offer for Córdova and we decided to make it valid”
– Santiago Banos to Fox Sports
According to the various journalistic reports, Sebastián Córdova arrived at Tigres in exchange for an approximate figure of 5.50 million dollars.
