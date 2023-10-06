America is experiencing by far its best moment within the era of André Jardine. Those from the capital of the country are fair leaders of the Liga MX, in addition, they are showing an excellent sporting level, the best that has been seen since the elimination at the hands of Chivas in the last tournament and if that were not enough, now that the squad has almost all of its men recovered from injuries, it gives the impression that the eagles of the Coapa nest have the largest squad in the entire Liga MX.
To think that América can lift the title in December is not out of place at all. The good moment of the eagles is evident, because even Santiago Baños, sports president of the club, is appearing in all the media where he is allowed, something that the manager does not usually do when things are not going well. In part, the Mexican is obliged to do so, especially if he wants to continue in the world of football in 2024.
The information states that Baños will be removed from América at the end of this year, a decision that some sources claim has been made. Now, Santiago wants the club to win the Liga MX title so he can convince the team’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, to have one more life. But when in doubt, the manager has decided to appear on a media tour with the goal of clearing his name and praising his work, to be in the options deck of other Liga MX teams, of course, if not. get one more life in Coapa.
