Until before the drama that began this week with the possible flight of stars to Europe, the América team's intention was only to close the signing of a right back for the tournament already in progress, this after the retirement of Miguel Layún , Kevin Álvarez does not have a real competitor for the position today, since the Coapa management and Jardine's coaching staff do not trust Emilio Lara one hundred percent.
As we have informed you in 90min, this option has been ruled out one hundred percent due to the market complications that América has encountered even to add some reinforcement only on loan. At first, Santiago Baños was more than clear about his objective for the winter, Ricardo Chávez, and the reality is that the Mexican's intention was to join the Coapa squad, however, the Atlético de San Luis team was not very accessible with the motion.
Baños spent weeks in talks with the Potosí team, initially the manager sought a loan with a purchase option, an offer that was immediately rejected. Thus, Santiago agreed to negotiate the purchase of Chávez's letter, however, the San Luis team asked for figures well above what América considered a fair price, a reason that led the Liga MX champion to take a step on the side even though the player had approval from the sports area and the coaching staff.
