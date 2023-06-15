It seems that finally this week it will be known who will be the new technical director of Club América from the Apertura 2023 tournament, according to the statements of the sports president of the azulcrema institution, Santiago Banosthe new strategist will be known between this Thursday and Friday, that is, before the end of the week and in the end he will join the preseason in the American Union.
“” Right now. We are very advanced in negotiations. I hope that on Thursday we can have news. Announce it between Thursday and Friday and that it be incorporated in Salt Lake City “”
– Santiago Baños to TUDN.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Bathrooms assured that the board of the Eagles was surprised with the departure of Fernando Ortiz as helmsman of the team and they did not have a secondary plan, since they considered that the Argentine coach was safe in his position.
“It has not been complicated. The resignation of ‘Tano’ caught us by surprise after the series against Chivas and after several events that take us time. It is not hiring for the sake of hiring. I know that we are just around the corner, we train with five first-team players, there are 14 (selected) in their countries. It is a good opportunity for young people to raise their hands, see them in these two or three friendly matches and the fortune to interview five or six candidates, have the analysis and the negotiation part to close it, “he pointed out.
“We had option A, B, C and D. I was able to sit down with five or six technicians, get to know their way of working, the first thing is to look for a list to meet the team’s profile, that’s why it seems strange to me that they get so many names that we are not looking for, ”he added.
The manager accepted that the lack of the title has increased the pressure on the project they are looking for in the institution, since he pointed out that the titles in basic forces or the women’s team are not enough, because in the end what matters most to the fans is the first team championship.
“I have been in duty without a doubt in what is the older men’s team. We need the (star) 14 and if we had it it would be another scenario we live in, ”he said.
“If I talk about that coach in particular, we have to talk about everyone. I mean it not in a specific way. We are looking for a young, up-to-date coach, with discipline, who does not give up offensive football, who speaks Spanish, who wants to lead América”, he mentioned.
Bathrooms He assured that “there are no young Mexican technicians with that profile. I don’t think now is the time to have someone young. The profile we are looking for goes another way. Yes, I will sit with young Mexican technicians, not in this window, but later, ”she declared.
#Santiago #Baños #confirms #coach #direct #Club #América #arrive #Apertura
Leave a Reply