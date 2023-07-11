The sporting president of Club América, Santiago Banoshas confirmed that there will be more signings for the team in this Apertura 2023 tournament, which is great news for the cream-blue fans and that is that the team andre jardine He has not yet closed his signings for this Opening 2023 and the options are still being handled.
In interview for Claro Sports, Bathrooms He left assured that the Eagles continue with the possibility of hiring not only one, but two more footballers, which could lean towards a center-back and a left-back. However, he did not give names, nor tentative dates to be able to close one of the two or, in the best of cases, both.
The cream-blue team has not yet closed the doors to more signings and there is talk that one to two more signings could still arrive for the defensive zone.
“While we have the window open to be able to hire, there is always a possibility. We could stay like this, but I could say that one or even two players could arrive. I have not confirmed them yet, it is not a 100 percent fact, but there are chances of that we can bring a player to the squad”
– Santiago Banos.
The director of the capital team mentioned that he has one of the most powerful squads in Mexican soccer. However, he assured that they seek to be the best team having the best squad and for this they hope to add at least two more reinforcements, because they want to be a club of the era.
