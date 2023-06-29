The executive president of Club America, Santiago Banoshas promised to sign a reinforcement for the forward no later than date 2 of the Opening 2023, in addition, he assured that news about the new contract could be heard on Thursday or Friday.
“Yes, for matchday two he will already be integrated into the squad. Surely he will have minutes for matchday two ”, commented the manager.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Águilas’ priority is to reinforce the lead, after the departure of the Uruguayan Federico Vinas, who went to the Panzas Verdes. In recent days several attackers have been linked to the institution, but the manager did not want to reveal details about the next reinforcement.
“Today, because of the Viñas issue, there is a priority. We can or are open to something else, but we have sat down and in the talks we say that the important thing is to bring the forward to cover the loss, then we will analyze. Today we are covered and the priority is the center forward”
Bathrooms revealed that andre jardine He has only asked for a striker to reinforce the Eagles, and as the start of the tournament progresses, it will be evaluated if more players are needed in other positions.
“We are focused on closing the striker, the position that needs to be strengthened today. With more calm we will have time if the coaching staff wants to shore up some area. Meanwhile, basic forces players will have continuity, Lozano, Mozu, we are confident, I think the squad is competitive,” he added. Bathrooms.
América debuts next Friday in the Apertura 2023 against the Bravos de Juárez at the Azteca Stadium, then they visit Querétaro and later it is expected that they will already have their reinforcement in attack.
#Santiago #Baños #confirms #striker #Club #América #matchday
Leave a Reply