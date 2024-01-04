For some Colombian soccer players, 2024 began with many doubts. Some are six months away from ending their contract, while others have ended their relationship with their respective club.

That is the case of the side Santiago Arias, that in 2023 was in the dynamics of the Cincinnati of the USA and is currently without a club.

The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old. Photo: Instagram: @santiagoarias13

The last few years for the Colombian full-back have not been easy. And, since his departure from European football due to his repetitive injuries and lack of minutes, the footballer headed towards MLSleague where he has performed and which earned him a return to the Colombia selection.

Well, now after his departure from EUnited States, Arias is being sought by a giant South America according to the media MLS Multiplex. Is about Flamengo that he would be interested in having the footballer for this year.

Karin Jiménez and Santiago Arias are parents of three children Photo: Instagram: @karinjimenez91

The North American environment, the negotiation process with Arias and the Brazilian club would have already started and they point out that the team would be very satisfied to close the contract of the Colombian, since they are looking for a reinforcement that will give competition to Rafinha.

At the moment it is expected that the negotiation will advance in the coming days and that his arrival at a champion of Libertadore Cups gives him that level again that he showed in clubs like PSV among others.

Furthermore, from Brazil they point out that Santiago Arias was offered to the Botafogo, but his chances of reaching the Rio de Janeiro draw are low. Although they are looking for a right back, their priorities are William del Cruzeiro and the Colombian Daniel Muñozwho is active in the Genk from Belgium.

With information from Futbolred.

