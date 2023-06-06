Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Santiago Arias surprises with fantastic attendance in MLS

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
Santiago Arias surprises with fantastic attendance in MLS


santiago arias

The paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

Photo:

Instagram: @santiagoarias13

The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

The Colombian was the protagonist in Cincinnati’s victory.

Cincinnati, the team where he plays santiago ariasformer player of the Colombian National Team, is the leader of the MLS Eastern Conference and last Saturday night, he defeated Chicago Fire to move away in the table.

The only goal of the match was scored by Luciano AcostaArgentine soccer player with a past in Boca Juniors, who defined after a great pass from Arias.

The Colombian stepped forward a few meters, raised his head and put the ball at his teammate’s foot so that he only had to control, hook and define.

This goal came in the 83rd minute of the game and with this assist, Arias was once again involved in a goal after 548 days.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news

