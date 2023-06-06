Santiago Arias surprises with fantastic attendance in MLS

Cincinnati, the team where he plays santiago ariasformer player of the Colombian National Team, is the leader of the MLS Eastern Conference and last Saturday night, he defeated Chicago Fire to move away in the table.

The only goal of the match was scored by Luciano AcostaArgentine soccer player with a past in Boca Juniors, who defined after a great pass from Arias.

The Colombian stepped forward a few meters, raised his head and put the ball at his teammate’s foot so that he only had to control, hook and define.

This goal came in the 83rd minute of the game and with this assist, Arias was once again involved in a goal after 548 days.

Santiago Arias’ great assist for Luciano Acosta, almost with his hand, to set up Cincinnati’s winning goal over Chicago.pic.twitter.com/oTpBohfN4u — Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) June 4, 2023

