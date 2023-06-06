Santiago Arias surprises with fantastic attendance in MLS

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The paisa soccer player is 30 years old.
Instagram: @santiagoarias13
The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old.
The Colombian was the protagonist in Cincinnati’s victory.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Cincinnati, the team where he plays santiago ariasformer player of the Colombian National Team, is the leader of the MLS Eastern Conference and last Saturday night, he defeated Chicago Fire to move away in the table.
The only goal of the match was scored by Luciano AcostaArgentine soccer player with a past in Boca Juniors, who defined after a great pass from Arias.
The Colombian stepped forward a few meters, raised his head and put the ball at his teammate’s foot so that he only had to control, hook and define.
This goal came in the 83rd minute of the game and with this assist, Arias was once again involved in a goal after 548 days.
Santiago Arias’ great assist for Luciano Acosta, almost with his hand, to set up Cincinnati’s winning goal over Chicago.pic.twitter.com/oTpBohfN4u
— Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) June 4, 2023
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Arias #surprises #fantastic #attendance #MLS
Leave a Reply