Colombian winger Santiago Arias is once again available for Granada, a team in which he plays this season on loan from Atlético de Madrid, four months after suffering a muscle injury.

The return of Santiago Arias

Santiago Arias, in his time at Atlético de Madrid.

Arias was injured in Granada’s victory on December 22, 2021 precisely against Atlético de Madrid (2-1) and, since then, has been out recovering from the muscular problem suffered, which was never specified by the club.

The Colombian winger has been working relatively normally for several weeks at the same pace as his teammates, but until now he has not returned to a call-up, something that is expected to happen next Sunday in the decisive game that Granada will play against Celta.

(Don’t stop reading: Egan Bernal: reaction of Fico and more politicians to his ‘giving away money’ tweet).

In fact, the team now led by Aitor Karanka has no right-backs available for that match as Víctor Díaz and Joaquín Marín ‘Quini’ are suspended, although the long time that Arias has not played makes it unlikely that he will be in optimal physical condition to be a holder

Arias arrived at Granada last summer on loan from Atlético de Madrid, the club that owns his rights, after spending almost the entire previous season without playing due to a fractured tibia and fibula suffered in October 2020 in a match with the national team. Colombian.

At the rojiblanco club it was difficult for him to pick up the pace at first after almost a year of inactivityplaying a total of ten games, eight in LaLiga Santander and two in the Copa del Rey, before injuring himself right at the end of 2021. In fact, that muscular problem that has kept him out for four months and from which he has already recovered produced when he was at his best, since in December he participated in five games with Granada and scored, in the match against Alavés, his only goal as a rojiblanco.

Now Santiago Arias arrives in time to help the Andalusian team in the last five games of LaLiga Santander, in which the permanence will be played, starting with the vital next Sunday vs. the Celtic.

EFE