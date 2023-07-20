Santiago Arias’ career in the Colombian National Team was abruptly cut short on October 9, 2020. That day, on the first date of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, he could barely play 10 minutes. He suffered a dislocation of his left ankle, with a multiligament injury, which left him without playing for seven months.

He had just arrived at Bayer Leverkusen, on loan from Atlético de Madrid. He barely played an official match with the German club. Upon his return to Spain, they loaned him to Granada, where he suffered another injury, this time to the thigh, which took him off the pitch for almost four months. In mid-2022 he was released.

After a semester of recess, and with the idea of ​​recovering continuity, at the beginning of this year Arias, 31, signed with FC Cincinnati, one of the youngest franchises in the professional league in the United States, the MLS: it was created in 2018.

Today, FC Cincinnati is the leader of the championship, with a good advantage, eight points over the New England Revolution, after 23 games. Of them, the Colombian, former player, in addition, of La Equidad, Sporting and PSV Eindhoven, acted in 18.

In the midst of the revolution that signifies the arrival of Lionel Messi To that league, to Inter Miami, today’s team leader in the tournament, Arias is excited to continue growing and recover what was lost. The Antioquia side spoke with EL TIEMPO about his moment and sent advice to his former teammates from the National Team who are without a club today.

How has the experience of playing in Cincinnati been?



I am very happy because we are first, because of the pace I have now and that I was looking for so much. I am enjoying everything to the fullest, trying to take advantage of this moment, I still have a lot to contribute.

Does the way you play change much compared to what you experienced in your years in Europe?



They are different leagues, the Spanish, the Dutch, the Portuguese, but I have learned a little from everything and I always try to contribute all that experience that I have had for so long.

What does the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami mean to you, as a player for an MLS club?



It’s a good thing, the League was growing a lot. The MLS had already brought several players with experience in Europe, important in many teams, but now Messi arrives gives him a super high bonus, now all the focus can be on the MLS, it is important both for the players and for the League. All the players are waiting to face him, those who are on the same team share with him. He is a very important player worldwide, he has achieved practically everything. He is a plus.

Messi does not arrive alone. They have already confirmed Sergio Busquets and more players could arrive.



I think they are trying to put together a team for him, without forgetting the conditions that those who were already there have to have a good tournament. It’s not about one or two players, it’s about a collective, Messi has won things because he has a collective that helps him, a team that works alongside him. I hope it goes very well for him, but I focus on my team and now that we are first, we want to continue up there.

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that the Arab League, where he plays, is better than MLS and that many have followed him there. What do you think?



Everyone is free to say and do what they like. It’s his opinion, I can’t say otherwise. The MLS is growing a lot, it is increasingly competitive, it is showing it in international tournaments, in the Club World Cup, in tournaments against the Mexicans. And now with the arrival of Messi and other players it will continue to rise.

Santiago Arias’ advice to James and Quintero

Several players from the historical base of the National Team are without a team, such as James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero. Would you advise them to join MLS?



I would tell them yes. If they can sign, for whatever team, let them do it. If they love football, then they are going to sign. I made the decision because it seemed like a very important project to me, I trusted that, I listened to the coach, the sports director, the president. Many times you have to put other things aside and pick up the pace, be in competition, keep demonstrating. I think I have a lot to give, I feel good, I feel happy.

James Rodríguez played in Qatar, David Ospina is in Arabia. Were you offered to play in those leagues?



Yes there was an approach but nothing clear. In the end, the decision is made to come to Cincinnati.

What kind of team is FC Cincinnati?



It is a fairly established team. Since last season they have been doing a good job, they reached the semifinals, this year with the experience that some have they are trying to stay in the first position, we faced very strong teams and we have emerged victorious. It is a united team, which knows where it is going, knows what it wants. We want to win the title. Is not easy.

What does it mean for MLS that the United States is hosting the next Copa América and the next World Cup?



They have shown that when they have had to do international tournaments you can see the organization, they know what they can contribute. Everything is focused for the world to watch the cups and tournaments here. That’s why I also made the decision to come to MLS, trust in the project they gave me and so far everything has turned out quite well.

This is how Santiago Arias sees the moment of the Colombian National Team

Have you followed the beginning of Néstor Lorenzo’s process with the Colombian National Team?



I have always followed the Selection. Whether I play or not, I am always supporting, I have friends there, it gives me joy when the national team is doing well and I suffer like all Colombians, because before being a player, I am a Colombian who is there to live every moment of the national team, good or bad. You have not yet had the opportunity to speak with any of the members of the coaching staff. For now I want to keep picking up the pace and keep playing. If it happens again to play in the National Team, I will be happy and proud, it will be like playing again for the first time.

How have you seen Daniel Muñoz, who today is the owner of the position you held in the Colombian National Team?



I know him, he is a very good player, he has shown his quality, his team has been seen to contribute offensively and defensively. The one who goes to the selection has to contribute the best. You have to seize the moment because the race is very short. Being in the National Team is the dream that every soccer player aspires to. For my part, I wish the best not only to Daniel, but to all the colleagues

What happened in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022? You only played the first game and you got injured.



I think it was quite a strange tie, quite complicated. There is no need to detract from the work of any team, because everything is very even. Here the one who falls asleep is going to do badly: you have to be focused throughout the game, you have to take advantage of the local area because it is increasingly difficult. Believe it or not, the teams already know the venue and already know how to play in Barranquilla. We were very good in the first games, then we went down, then we tried to go up but we didn’t react, and in the end we almost got in. It was very hard for the whole country, I can’t imagine how it was for the boys who were there until the end. This is learning, it is a process, it is constancy.

Does the fact that the 2026 World Cup is with 48 teams make the tie easier or will it be like it has been up to now?



Sure it will be difficult, it is always difficult, but you have to trust in the work you have, go to the death with the plan you have, believe in your players and in your coaching staff and get points. If you win everything is easier, that’s what it’s all about, earning points.

Was it easy to get used to living in the United States?



It changes you a lot, but in the end you are doing the same thing. If you love this, you will enjoy it wherever you are. I’ve been through different teams, different cities, small cities, big cities. But I have always enjoyed it.

How is the passion of the American fan, compared to that of the Europeans?



It’s very good. Almost all the stadiums are always full, they are people who really like sports, enjoy themselves with the family, enjoy the show and are very respectful. If you’re suddenly in a downturn, people respect you and encourage you a lot. It is something to admire.

You are one of the most experienced Colombians in the MLS. How do you see your compatriots there?



I think that they are all important in their teams, most of them are starters, they are growing, there are many youngsters who are improving, but there is plenty of quality for them to occupy a position in the National Team.

Can you still imagine your return to the National Team?



Always, of course. I was left with the disappointment of having been able to enjoy the National Team a little more. This continues, that can happen to you, an injury. But now I am focused on my team, to continue growing, to continue with continuity. If a call is given, I’m happy, but if not, I’ll always be supporting them.

