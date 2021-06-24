Eight years after his sister’s suicide, Santiago Almeyda (46), one of the most remembered participants of the first edition of Big Brother, broke the silence and gave details of that tragic event that led him to move away from the environment.

Santiago, who is a believer, is not afraid of death and believes that Valeria is taking care of him, he assured in dialogue with Thomas Dente (41) that the death of his sister “was a great reason” to get away from the environment.

“When you have a big blow in your life, you look to the side and stop everything you are doing to lock yourself in, think. That situation led me to stop a bit and stay calm, “said the former GH to Dente in an exclusive interview on Came for you (KZO).

Santiago Almeyda and a photo with his sister Valeria. TV Capture

And followed: “I think that he is always there, that he is an angel. He was an incredibly good person, healthy, without evil. An artist with all the letters … she was an innate, lifelong painter. A person with a lot of light … but hey, I think he’s always there, taking care of me “.

In addition, Almeyda said that year after year he is processing the tragic death of his sister and in this regard he indicated: “I am thinking about it differently than in the first years after his departure he was angry, sad. Now I begin to look for the return to remember her with more joy, to see her work, which is beautiful. And to have it from that side. Not with guilt. “

“He left of his own accord. One is left with saying: ‘What happened?’ In the first years I was left with that helplessness, that guilt, of saying: ‘Why wasn’t I there, why didn’t I accompany a little more?’ You still have that anger, guilt, of not having been there, of not having taken care a little more. Over time I realized that I did everything and that I was there!, He assured.



Santiago Almeyda and Tomi Dente. TV Capture

In the middle of the interview he also said that Valeria “he was bipolar”, “he had some little depression problems” and he suffered from schizophrenia. “But I never thought this was going to happen. Time is healing and I want to remember her happily, with joy, as she was: a wonderful being, “he added.

Towards the end of the talk, Santiago said that this very hard fact made him fall with feet on the ground. “I was a skinny guy who knocked on doors, called producers and was always there waiting but I stopped doing it after this happened to me … (I told myself) I can do other things, I stopped insisting so much and I dedicated myself to take care of my old woman, who was injured, “he revealed.



Santiago Almeyda in “Wine for you”. TV Capture

Almeyda came to occupy the 5th place of the house of GH being eliminated by the vote of the people. In the 105 days that he was locked up, he managed to captivate the entire audience with his charisma. In addition, together with Natalia Fava, who lasted 42 days in the cycle, she starred in the first official couple formed within the reality show.

At the end of the program Santi and Nati, as they are known, got married and began to work in theater, radio and television. They were part of Skating for a dream, ShowMatch and they shared stages with great figures.

After Valeria’s suicide, in 2013, both decided to retire from public activity. He opened a gastronomic place in San Telmo and she, one of clothes in Recoleta.

