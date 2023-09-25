The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has omitted to include in the declaration of assets and income that he presented in Congress the 1,500 euros per month that he received last year as president of his party’s parliamentary group in the lower house, as verified by El COUNTRY. The document, presented on August 16, includes the 37,357 euros that he received throughout the year as president of his party, but not his income from presiding over the parliamentary group.

All parliamentarians are required to present at the beginning of the legislature, and every time there is a significant change in their income or assets, a declaration of assets and income in which they must record “those received in the financial year immediately preceding the date.” of the declaration”; that is, in 2022. The declaration excludes “the perceptions received from the Congress or the Senate, which are already published on the chambers’ website.” The gross annual salary that Abascal receives from Congress is 57,198 euros; 4,085.65 euros per month, of which 3,126.89 correspond to the gross salary and 958.75 to per diems.

This amount does not include the money that parliamentary groups pay to some of their leaders since, in that case, it is not Parliament that pays them directly, but rather the remuneration comes from the subsidies that these groups receive to finance their operation. For this reason, the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has included in his income tax return, in addition to the remuneration he received last year as president of the Xunta de Galicia (21,686.55 euros), deputy of the Galician Parliament (1,770 ,25) and president of the PP (39,260), his assignment as president of the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Senate (31,850).

Feijóo’s statement was controversial because, in the pre-campaign of 23-J, the socialist president Pedro Sánchez accused him of “earning two salaries” and the PP replied that its president did not have a bonus, but rather received 39,250 euros per year from the party in concept of “representation expenses”, like its predecessors. He did not reveal, however, that he also received 31,850 euros from the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Senate, apart from his remuneration as a senator (71,110 euros annually). When the income tax return that Feijóo had presented in Congress came to light in August and it was learned that, in addition to the already known income, he was paid as president of the popular group in the Senate, the PP alleged that this money was not paid directly to him. the match. In any case, Feijóo included it in his statement, unlike Abascal.

According to sources close to the Vox Parliamentary Group, Abascal received an allocation of 1,500 euros per month as its president last year, as did the then spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, and the general secretary, Macarena Olona, ​​who left the seat. to run in the Andalusian elections of June 2022.

According to his statement before Congress, Abascal paid 41,784.59 euros to the Treasury last year in personal income tax and last August he had a balance of 29,017 euros in his bank accounts, while he owed 341,300 euros on a mortgage loan of 736,000 that he requested. half with his wife to acquire a home in Madrid in July 2020.

Asked by EL PAÍS, Vox has not explained the reason why Abascal’s income tax return presented to Congress does not include his assignment as president of the parliamentary group and has limited itself to pointing out that in the writing “everything is explained.”