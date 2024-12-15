Five months after Santiago Abascal (Bilbao, April 14, 1976) decided to take a U-turn and leave the governments that Vox shared with the PP, he assures that he is reaping the fruits. “We have greater support than then,” he assures ABC, making it clear that his objective is to try to snatch leadership on the right from the PP with immigration as a catapult to also reach a sector of socialist voters. «Vox does not want to be simply a crutch. Among young people we are already the first political force, it is a matter of time before this extends to the rest of the population,” he emphasizes. -How do you marry your position on immigration with the necessary empathy that we must have with Africa? -Empathy is absolute. We accuse Western governments that promote legal immigration and human trafficking mafias of condemning these people to death in the Mediterranean. Empathy is absolute but it is first and foremost with the Spaniards, whom I want to represent, with whom I live. My responsibility is in Spain. I am not the secretary general of the United Nations nor do I claim to be. And that doesn’t mean I don’t have empathy. It means that solidarity, properly understood, begins with oneself, it begins with one’s neighbor, the one who is closest. And here there is a lot of empathy or sympathy from the television remote control, from people who have their feet on the table telling everyone to come in because I am very supportive, but I have never taken the shopping to the man who lives on the fifth floor. -You demand to the PP that refuses to accept the distribution of unaccompanied minors but the law obliges the autonomies to take care of them. Without distribution, the Canary Islands are left alone.-The Canary Islands understand that Vox’s intention is not to continue distributing to those who enter, but to prevent them from continuing to enter. There is no type of initiative or attempt to return these minors to their parents. They come mainly from Morocco, with whom we have an alliance that is useless. I understand that the situation is very difficult, but we are not asking for impossible things, we are asking for a change in trend. No one is deported. There is no return either cold, hot, or tempered. Crimes are committed or crimes are not committed. I understand that this generates a debate, but we have popular support, not only from our voters, but also from socialist voters. Related News standard No-Minors come without documentation to hide what country they are from, how can they then be returned to their parents? -And what do you do? Money is given to Morocco to control. Do we Spaniards have enough money? We have a government that is dragged, kneeling before Morocco. We have a lackey of Mohamed VI. That way you can’t give anyone back. How do they get it back then? Returning Pedro Sánchez to his home. -How far are you willing to take your break with the PP over this issue? -Until the end. If there is no rectification of what was taken from us by the governments, it is not possible for us to support budgets. And at this point it is not enough for us to simply make a rectification, we need the things that were agreed upon with us in the government agreements to be fulfilled, not as has happened in the Balearic Islands. And something more will be needed, we are outside the governments, before we were inside. What gesture does the PP have to make to fix what it has broken? They have to answer it. First, fix everything that’s broken and then some. But we are talking about something that is a fantasy, because the PP is permanently responding to the calls of this Government, which is so bad, so corrupt, so traitor, to reach agreements on migration. It seems that they don’t dare because we put pressure, but the will is that of the agreement. Are we going to reach an agreement so that the PP immediately reaches an agreement with the Government on migration issues? It’s not possible. -Will they allow changes of government in the communities or city councils to dislodge the PP?- That is not going to happen in any case. Not even in Valencia. Vox is not going to collaborate with the left in any case. Vox may or may not support budgets but it will not have any agreement with the left. It is easier for the Popular Party to do that. The agreements, of course, are not ours. – With perspective, wasn’t your departure from the regional governments disproportionate? – Today we have greater support than then. It’s not a question of proportion, it’s a question of whether you are willing to tackle the problem at its root or not. It was not about 40 or 400 menas that were distributed throughout the national territory. It was about the fact that after those others came. The problem is opening the door for that to continue happening. And we are not willing to do that. By no means. It is impossible for us to participate in an agreement of that nature. Our response is even mild for the severity of the problem. -What relationship do you have with Feijóo? Do you have a line of communication? – I’m going to be very discreet about that question but I can say that there is a line of communication. The personal understanding exists, the functional relationship is correct, but the political understanding is very distant except that this man must be fired, and not in the way. You cannot fire Pedro Sánchez with pacts. Mr. Feijóo’s position, the way he wants to do it, is totally bad. The lack of coincidence affects almost everything. – Do you talk on the phone about the options of evicting Sánchez? – What we are talking about here is the Government. The Government is wearing itself out with mobilizations, with judicial issues and with a forceful, total opposition. And it is not worn down with institutional responsibility, that wears down Spain and strengthens Sánchez. That is the big dispute, the big difference we have with the PP. – And shouldn’t they talk about how to share the space to try to achieve a majority that will allow Sánchez to be thrown out in the next elections, if that is what you are looking for? – I said, we have dialogue, we know what the respective positions and strategies are. Perfectly. With the PP we have dialogue. It is true that there is no possibility of agreement at the moment, but there is dialogue. -After what happened on 23-J, if the PP asked you now not to appear in some constituencies, what would you say? -In which constituencies the Popular Party is not going to appear. I don’t conceive politics that way, to talk to another political leader and see what the space is. I conceive politics in a simpler way, which is that I have some principles, I defend them and offer them to citizens throughout the national territory. The exceptions that may exist to this could be discussed, but the problem is that the Popular Party in the July 23 elections had a greater obsession with destroying Vox than with overthrowing Pedro Sánchez, to the point that it offered him pacts permanently. -For you to gain the majority you need, the PP has to steal the most moderate voters from the PSOE. If when they go towards that niche you accuse them of being soft, they will not dare to do it. Wouldn’t they have to talk about this at least? – That reflection would have to be done by the PP, not us. We are not going to talk to another political force to say, how far do you go? How far do I go? Furthermore, it is the citizens who decide. It would even seem like a lack of respect for citizens for us politicians to make that approach. Vox is very clear where it is. Vox is in a very firm position in defense of national unity and against the State of the autonomies. Knowing the difficulties of change that this has. Vox is in a position of great strength in defending the borders and rejecting illegal immigration processes. Vox opposes globalist agendas not voted for by Spaniards. Whoever defends other things will have to choose another fishing ground to fish from. We are not going to move from there. That there are others who are on the sides and one day they go one way and another day they go the other? Well, they have to explain it to the electorate. They are the ones who get into confusion. The PP has to stop and reflect to know what exactly it defends. Pedro Sánchez must be fired but to do everything I said before. Throw him out for the sake of throwing him out.

