The Pan American Games open this Friday, with several of the continent’s best athletes in action, such as Marileidys Paulino, the duo of Duda and Ana Patricia, world beach volleyball champions, or the table tennis sensation Hugo Calderano, and also with decisive rehearsals of events that will debut next year in Paris.

They will be the Pan American Games with the most Olympic places at stake, with 33 disciplines contributing in some way to the classification, and also the first to be fueled by a Pan American Youth Games, since the Cali 2021 event served to give places to the champions of the majority of the evidence.

The fair will open this Friday with an opening ceremony at the National Stadium, in which the central figure will be the Colombian singer nominated for an Oscar in 2022 Sebastián Yatra, but the action has already begun, with baseball and boxing opening their calendars on the 18th and the 19th, respectively.

Singer Sebastián Yatra answers a question during the press conference where he referred to his participation in the opening of the Pan American Games in Santiago, October 19, 2023 © AP / Fernando Vergara

Adding to the Paris lists

In total there will be 33 disciplines that have qualifying value for the Olympic Games, but 21 of them will give direct places. The other 12 will be a valid scenario to register minimum marks or add points for Olympic rankings.

In the first group there are three team sports: handball, field hockey and water polo, which have a place reserved for their champions.

The three equestrian events (dressage, eventing and jumping), gymnastics (in its three modalities: artistic, rhythmic and trampoline), two aquatic sports (ornamental jumping and artistic swimming), as well as climbing, modern pentathlon, surfing, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, sailing, boxing and the debutante breaking.

The sports valid for minimum marks will be athletics and swimming, and those that have value to configure the Olympic ranking are badminton, 3×3 basketball, taekwondo, triathlon, weightlifting and the five disciplines of cycling (BMX racingBMX freestyletread, route and mountain).

File image of the final hockey match at Tokyo 2020, between Argentina and the Netherlands. Hockey will qualify its Pan American champions for the Olympic Games, August 6, 2021 © AP / John Minchillo

This represents an increase of eight qualifying disciplines, compared to those that served in Lima 2019 to secure a place for Tokyo 2020, and has ensured the attendance of great figures, such as the silver medalist in vaulting in the last Olympic Games, the American flag bearer Jordan Chiles, absent from the World Cup in Antwerp, who will try to take advantage of the last places in dispute on the path of artistic gymnastics to Paris.

Olympic rehearsal on a big stage

The Pan American Games have become a kind of dress rehearsal for the Olympics. It happened in Rio 2007, when the swimming finals were held in the mornings and the heats in the evenings, as a way to test that format, which would be in effect in Beijing 2008 so as not to affect the prime time of television broadcasts. It also happened in Lima 2019, where BMX was showcased freestyle before his Olympic debut.

The same will be put into practice in Santiago where the impact of the new tests and disciplines of the Olympic program will be measured.

He breaking It will be one of the experiences under the microscope, although the sensations can be bittersweet for this sport, because Santiago 2023 will be the first competition it competes in since the Organizing Committee of the Los Angeles 2028 Games left it off its list of additions to the program. Olympic.

The American B-Boy Victor (Víctor Montalvo) presents his routine during the World Breaking Championships, which took place in Leuven, Belgium, where he won the men’s title. Montalvo will not be in Santiago, but the test will have qualifying value for the Olympic Games, September 24, 2023 © Ap / Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Two events that debut in Paris 2024 will experience their second Pan-American experience in Santiago, as they were already present in Lima 2019. This is the kiteboarding sailing, a spectacular event that combines movement on a surfboard with the propulsion of a type of paraglider, which allows competitors to do jumps and acrobatics along the route, and the cross kayakalso known as the extreme canoe slalom test, in which boats are launched down a ramp into a whitewater circuit where they must overcome a series of obstacles on the way to the finish line.

Climbing will test its new Olympic format, which has separated speed into an independent test, and has left its other two modalities merged into a combined one: bouldering and difficulty.

Rowing and sailing will have new mixed boats: the eight with helmsman, with four men and four women, and the 470 with crew members of both genders, and not male and female pairs, as was the case until Lima 2019.

Additionally, in athletics, the great bet of the march for Olympic survival will be put to the test, the mixed relay marathon, in which a man and a woman from each national team will alternate for a little more than 10 km, until completing the distance. official 42,195 km.

Stars in action and absent figures

Great Pan American sports figures will be present at the Santiago Games, although as usual, the great regional power, the United States, will not bring its first team in sports such as athletics and swimming.

The hammer champion at the 2019 Doha World Cup and recent winner of a bronze at the Budapest Championship, DeAnna Price, is its main star in track and field, but the rest of the continent does have many stars to showcase in that sport.

The Dominican Republic will present a delegation led by the brand new 400m world champion Marileidys Paulino, Peru will have among its standard bearers the marathoner Gladys Tejeda and also has the winner of two gold and two silver in the world walk, Kimberly García.

File image of the participation of Venezuelan Daniel Dhers in the BMX freestyle final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, en route to his silver medal. Dhers will be one of the main attractions of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, August 1, 2021 ©AP/Ben Curtis

Venezuela will miss the six-time global champion and triple jump record holder Yulimar Rojas, who announced that she will not compete in the Pan American Games to prioritize her indoor season, thinking about the Paris 2024 Games. But she will have the multiple world and Olympic medalist in action weightlifter Keydomar Vallenilla, the BMX runner-up freestyle in Tokyo 2020 Daniel Dhers and the other athlete who reached the podium in Japan, also weightlifter Julio Mayora.

Brazil is anticipated to be the great host of the tournament, because it has made sure to have almost all of its stars in competition. The two-time Olympic sailing champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, the universal monarchs and dominators of the beach volleyball world ranking Ana Patricia Ramos and Duda Santos, the recent vault champion in the World Gymnastics Rebeca Andrade, the silver medalist were present. in the Olympic debut of skateboarding Raissa Leal, or, among others, the tennis player Hugo Calderano, who has surprised by placing himself among the best in the world rankings.

Figures such as the Colombian Mariana Pajón in BMX or the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz on the road head the list of confirmed cycling athletes, but the defending champion of the BMX will not be present. Mountain Bikethe Mexican Gerardo Ulloa, who has just received an 18-month suspension for not notifying his change of residence for surprise anti-doping controls, so he will be left out of both Santiago and Paris, where he had already qualified.

Guatemala, which in recent years had become one of the countries with the most progress in regional competitions, will participate with a neutral flag, since its National Olympic Committee is suspended due to government interference in the election of its authorities.

Brazilian Luis Do Nascimento celebrates his victory in the first round of the 57 kg boxing, one of the two disciplines that began their calendar before the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games, October 19, 2023 © AP / Martín Mejía

Cuba, the other eternal protagonist in the Pan American Games, will offer just a fraction of the power it has shown in other tournaments, affected by the massive desertion of great competitors in recent years. With Brazil and Canada challenging the traditional American dominance, the island will hardly have its traditional range of arguments to put on the medal table.