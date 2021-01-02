If tomorrow’s game happens to be special, for no one it will be more so than for Santi Yusta. The Madrid youth squad, with a presence even in Pablo Laso’s glorious team, a beautiful pact with the eternity of his Real Madrid, returned the way he used to, almost even better, after spending 10 months offside due to a cruciate ligament in his left knee that it broke when least expected, in addition to playing the much discussed FIBA ​​windows, back in February.

After his reappearance in late December, nothing seemed to have changed. New Year New Life. And this begins against Real Madrid and with Diario AS. The worst of the injury is now like a bad dream. “The hardest thing was the beginning, having to realize that you have a long way to go”, Yusta remembers. So many hours of solo work, so much time in the gym, training with the team since November 25. All roads led him to Vitoria, on December 20, when he returned to competition. There were many people who ‘were’ with him that day: “A lot of things crossed my mind, like all the people who have been helping me at some point in these 10 months, and also everything I have had to work to be able to be here now”. Gone are those moments where everything stopped. “After the operation it was the most painful stage; I was like two weeks without even being able to move my leg “, recalls.

With and without Yusta, Iberostar Tenerife certified an imperial 2020 in the domestic competition. There was no better motivation. “The team’s success in 2020 has made me want to come back and be able to do my bit”he insists. The cast and assumption of roles also do their thing for the success of aurinegro: “We all know what we have to do, each one contributing their grain of sand. The chemistry of the team off the pitch is very good, something that also helps “.

Before receiving Real Madrid, Yusta was also fighting a battle against his own demons, those that settle on his head in the form of a shattered knee. “You are afraid that a bad gesture could give you pain in the knee, especially when you are trying new things”Yusta confesses. Touch, in any case, “Try little by little and safely as you will gain strength throughout your leg until you can do it without any pain”.

“Extra motivation”

The level of demand of this legendary Real Madrid forced him to find a life beyond the capital, whether it was in Obradoiro or now in La Laguna. “I would have liked to be able to contribute more to Madrid although everything I did was 100%, so I’m happy”, evokes. In any case, Yusta seems more motivated than ever: “It is always an extra motivation to be able to face them. I left many colleagues and friends there, so this is always a plus “. “We are playing for the lead, so the two teams will go for it,” predicts the forward.

Either way, he was one of many homegrown players who had their chance with Pablo Laso at Madrid. He had to emigrate but, in any case, he was part of the longest-lived basketball dynasty that is remembered in modern times in Europe. He knows what he’s talking about when he predicts the keys to so much and such continued success: “They are still in very good dynamics. They are people who know each other a lot, also counting the technical staff, since they have hardly changed the team in recent years. That in the end is also very important and implies always aspiring to the maximum ”.