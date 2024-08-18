Mexican forward Santiago Giménez scored his first double of the 2024-25 Eredivisie season as Feyenoord beat PEC Zwolle 5-1 on Matchday 2.

The Rotterdam team dominated the action from start to finish, as Igor Paixao opened the scoring in the fourth minute and the Mexican had a goal disallowed for offside.

That advantage held until Calvin Stengs got the better of the home team with a second goal at the start of the second half and then David Hancko scored the third goal in the 51st minute, a goal validated by the VAR after the referee did not count it for offside.

Three minutes were enough for the tricolor to score their first goals of the campaign, the first with a defensive error at the start that was well taken advantage of by Zechiel, who won the rebound to set up the national team to define between the legs of the goalkeeper at 68′ and then at 71′, a filtered ball on the right wing by Stengs left Santiago one on one with the goalkeeper and with a cross shot he sealed his double to obtain Feyenoord’s first victory in the championship.

Filip Krastev scored the consolation goal for PEC Zwolle in the 87th minute with a goal that served as the postcard of the match.

Brian Priske’s team is in fifth place with four points, two points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, where Hirving Lozano plays.

On Matchday 3, Feyenoord will have to play the Rotterdam Derby away against Sparta.